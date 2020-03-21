TRAVERSE CITY — George Nemetz has a pretty good idea what his customers are doing with all the vodka they’re buying.
“It’s the neutral grain, high-alcohol content that’s really selling, so they’ve got to be making hand sanitizer,” Nemetz said this week.
“Our sales are up immensely. They’ve at least doubled.”
Nemetz manages The Beverage Company, a wine, beer, liquor and specialty retailer at the corner of Carver Street and Garfield Avenue.
Hand sanitizer has been in short supply in northern Michigan since the coronavirus outbreak and Nemetz said it wasn’t surprising his customers went the DIY route.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday licensed distilleries were permitted to make sanitizer through at least June 30, and locally that is exactly what’s happening.
It can work, said local distiller Landis Rabish, but don’t try making hand sanitizer with the standard 80-proof liquor stocked on grocery store shelves. His research found it takes a minimum 120 proof to kill anything, including the coronavirus.
Rabish is head distiller for Grand Traverse Distillery and says a cut off the top of their handcrafted batches of liquor can be as high as 175-proof.
“That’s 85 percent alcohol which blows the minimum 120 proof out of the water,” Rabish said. “I used to use it to melt ice and kill weeds. It blows that minimum out of the water.”
Distillery Finance manager Jason Tamm said Rabish started making the product recently when they couldn’t find any disinfectant in stores to clean their facilities.
Of the homemade stuff he offers one caveat: “It dries your hands out something awful.”
For anyone concerned about dry skin, Rabish suggested adding some aloe.
Grand Traverse Distillery can no longer serve cocktails in their tasting room in downtown Traverse City, or their distillery off Three Mile Road in East Bay Township, since an emergency order closed in-house serving, but they can sell their products to go.
Rabish said he’ll have a high volume of homemade hand cleaner, made from first cut product, to give away to Munson Medical Center, fire departments, police departments and a few home health care agencies.
Others will pay $2 for 6 ounces, mainly to cover the cost of packaging, Lavish said.
“Made from our own booze, with some Xanthum gum added to increase viscosity. I’m not making any medical claims,” Rabish added, “but here at the distillery and at the office, we use it to clean everything.”
Mammoth Distilling of Central Lake, with stores in Bellaire and Traverse City is doing the same thing.
Other beer, wine and liquor retailers also reported an increase in sales.
Beer, wine and liquor sales are up at Francisco’s on Silver Lake Road, said kitchen employee Nick Fortin.
And while the Blue Goat on Front Street in Traverse City can no longer offer their popular in-store tastings every Friday afternoon, they have started a home delivery service. Customers can place orders on their website, bluegoattc.com.
At Roy’s General Store on Hammond Road, staff has a DIY sanitizing wipes recipe: Add water to Lysol disinfectant and use a paper towel.
The owner of Great Lakes Stainless, a Chums Corners metal fabrication company, has his own DIY idea for sanitation. With people self quarantining, enjoying happy hour at home and dousing door knobs, drawer knobs and countertops in sanitizer, he has a suggestion.
Wrap everything in copper.
“You can wrap copper around just about anything,” said Mike DeBruyn. “We installed it over all our door handles. It kills every germ that touches it within a few minutes.”
