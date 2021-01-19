TRAVERSE CITY — Masks designed to trap the COVID-19 virus are available to Michigan residents for free.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is distributing 3.5 million KN95 masks to 201 sites across the state as part of its Mask Up, Mask Right campaign. The masks provided by MDHHS are available to be picked up at 26 locations in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region, with at least one in each county.
Bob Wheaton, Public Information Officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, anticipated masks to be available mid-January.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department received the masks, according to Emmy Schumacher with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, and United Way of Northwest Michigan has volunteered to assist with distribution. Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. in Elmwood Charter Township hasn’t yet, an employee said.
KN95 is China’s equivalent of the N95 respirator. Both masks are designed to capture 95 percent of particles the size of a virus (0.3 microns) with the main difference being N95 respirators are slightly more breathable. The N95 mask is certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and the KN95 meets the standards of the Chinese government.
In guidance issued on April 3, 2020, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration stated that the KN95 is a reasonable alternative when N95 respirators are not available. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and OSHA since have updated this guidance to advise against using KN95 masks in healthcare settings, but OSHA still endorsed use of KN95 masks in all other industries. The masks are currently used on the bench by players in the National Basketball Association.
“Wearing the right kind of mask is important,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a press statement. “Today’s distribution of effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”
Early in the pandemic sellers on eBay frequently sold KN95 masks between $10 and $25 each. Now, the average cost of a KN95 mask on Amazon is between $30 to $40 for a package of 25, averaging just over $1 each in quantities above 60.