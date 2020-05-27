TRAVERSE CITY — Basically anyone who lives in northern Michigan who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can schedule an appointment thanks to low testing rates across the region.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services paid for a sponsored social media post Wednesday that advertised no-cost tests at Northwest Michigan Health Services in Traverse City, a community testing site the state established last month.
That's a good thing, local health officials said, because area residents getting themselves tested may become increasingly important in coming days following a deluge of out-of-town visitors who traveled into the area despite an ongoing stay-home order from the governor. Many came from known coronavirus hot spots.
"We may see a rise in cases but it wouldn't surprise me if we didn't see it for seven to 14 days after that influx of visitors," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six northern Michigan counties.
Those visitors mean increased exposure risk here, she said.
Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, said quite a few people spent time within the national park during the recent holiday weekend and by-and-large followed physical distancing guidelines.
However, park rangers reported some visitors had traveled to this area from other parts of the state. They simply weren't all locals.
"That was somewhat disappointing," Ulrich said during Wednesday's community conference call hosted by the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
COVID-19 has up to a 14-day incubation period and anyone who contracted the highly contagious disease after contact with a coronavirus carrier — asymptomatic or not — could begin to experience symptoms within days.
Wednesday was the second consecutive day without new COVID-19 cases reported across northern Lower Michigan's 17 counties in MDHHS Region 7, also known as Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6.
Health records show there have been 454 cases discovered across the region since the pandemic began, including 38 reported deaths.
Peacock said an increase in locals being tested in coming days will help health officials understand and track how the recent weekend's activities may have spread the disease here.
"Testing is the main source of data that helps us understand the pandemic," she said, including how it presents in the community.
The health officer said in this situation, widespread testing is critical as researchers try to better understand asymptomatic carriers of the disease.
"Every test contributes to that full body of data researchers are looking at," she said.
It's especially easy for up north residents to get a test, because of low testing rates across this rural area, Peacock said.
And while there is no official state guidance about the frequency of testing outside of congregate living facilities such as nursing homes or prisons, she said those who have already been tested could seek a repeat screening — particularly with good reason.
"New exposure? New symptoms? You should repeat the test," Peacock said.
Those who want to be tested can call 231-642-5292 to schedule an appointment at Northwest Michigan Health Services at 10767 Traverse Highway, Traverse City.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday said people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without a doctor's note, expediting testing that is seen as critical to slowing the spread of the virus.
Previously, many essential workers and those with mild or worse symptoms needed a health care provider's permission to get a COVID-19 test in Michigan, except at a site in Detroit. The governor said community sites like the one in Traverse City will not charge people out-of-pocket costs, in accordance with her new order.
People now encouraged to seek testing include those showing symptoms, who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or coronavirus symptoms, who have worked outside the home for at least 10 days or who live or work inside a nursing home, prison or other congregate setting.
“If you fit this expanded criteria, I hope that you will find a test site near you and go get tested,” Whitmer said.
Dr. Michael Collins, medical director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the governor's latest order did not change testing criteria for hospitals, but free-standing sites like the one in Traverse City have expanded testing.
"A person no longer needs to be showing symptoms of COVID to qualify for testing. If a test is desired due to upcoming surgery, or exposure to someone known to have COVID, or someone working in an occupation with high danger of being exposed to the virus, such people can now be tested," Collins said via email. "And no doctor's order is necessary, as this will be provided on site."
Additionally, a Northern Michigan Business & Healthcare Town Hall has been scheduled as a virtual meeting from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, online. The webinar will feature a panel discussion about what business operators should do to ensure safety for employees and the community as the economy re-opens.
Registration for the webinar is available by following a link in Wednesday's community update provided by Grand Traverse County Health Department at gtcountycovid19.com online.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
