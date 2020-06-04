PETOSKEY — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in the northern Michigan region for the second weekend in a row.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced it would be partnering with the Michigan National Guard and Michigan State Police to offer free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Odawa Casino in Petoskey.
The test site at the casino, located at 1760 Lears Rd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Ron Olsen, general manager of Odawa Casinos, encouraged individuals to come.
“As a member of the community, it’s our responsibility to help keep our community safe and informed," said Olsen in a press release. "Partnering with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Public Safety and Law enforcement, Northwest Michigan Health Department, and the Michigan National Guard to offer free testing is a great opportunity for us to do just that.”
Laurel Johnson, public information officer for the Health Department, said last weekend more than 1,200 tests were conducted at the test sites in Mackinaw City and Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
More than 800 were conducted in Traverse City with 95 percent residing in MERC Region 6, the 17-county region in northern Michigan. Emmy Schumacher, public information officer for the Grand Traverse Health Department, indicated last Friday the Health Department expected 1,400 tests to be available.
According to Health Officer Lisa Peacock, the Health Department expects the National Guard to bring nearly 2,000 tests for the coming weekend.
An earlier press release from the State of Michigan shared that the National Guard conducted more than 2,000 in Muskegon last week.
"From a public health perspective, testing remains very important both to ensure early identification of infected individuals but also so that we can gain as much information as we can about the presence of this illness in our area," said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department in the release.
The state operated six facilities last weekend and two were operated the week before. No others were announced Thursday.
By the numbers
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
In the 17-county region that includes the area surrounding Traverse City, one was announced in counties of Grand Traverse, Alpena and Crawford.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department did not have any further updates at this time.
Statewide 25 deaths were announced, 13 of which were reconciled from a review of Vital Records. None were in the region.
Since last Thursday the state reported 223 deaths. That's now lower than the most the state reported in one day, 232 on April 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.