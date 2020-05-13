TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's state health department has offered free condoms for those social distancing at home.
Many local and district health departments stopped distributing condoms because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a program to ensure citizens have access to free condoms without having to leave home.
To order condoms, send an email to MDHHS-freecondoms@michigan.gov and include both your name and mailing address.
