Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.