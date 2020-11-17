TRAVERSE CITY — A no-cost community COVID-19 testing event will screen participants Wednesday at a drive-through event at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced the testing event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the dune climb parking lot, 6748 S. Dune Highway, Glen Arbor.
Any Michigan resident can be tested during the event, regardless of symptoms, with a state driver's license or identification card. A doctor's order is not required.
Officials said the naso-pharyngeal swab tests will be to diagnose COVID-19, not serve as a screening for antibodies. Those tested can access results through an online portal, though those who test positive for the pandemic disease will be contacted by their county's health department.
Advanced registration for the testing event can be done at https://honumg.info/SleepingBearDune online.