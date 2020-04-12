Yesterday I had three appointments. One was a video chat to go over the ins and outs of Medicare. The other two were to enroll a husband and wife in their new health plans. He into Medicare and she, because she’s under 65, into an ACA plan.
Yes, the Affordable Care Act is still alive and the law of the land. More than 3.5 million people have lost their employer sponsored health coverage because of the COVID-19 outbreak and now face the possibility of massive medical expenses — many unrelated to the virus.
What has become painfully obvious is that a health care system that tied health insurance coverage to employment was a house of cards. It is fragile system that was constantly teetering and finally collapsed into a pile of disillusionment.
When asked if he’d be willing to reopen the Open Enrollment period for the ACA to allow those who’ve lost coverage the opportunity to get coverage for themselves and their families, President Trump flatly refused. The blatant disregard for the well-being of millions of Americans baffles me.
What baffles me more is the fact that you don’t need to have the open enrollment period open to take advantage of the ACA right now.
That’s right, the ACA marketplace is open for business.
If you lost your job and your health insurance, you are eligible to receive coverage under the Special Enrollment Period section of the law.
And, yes, cost-sharing subsidies still are available for eligible marketplace enrollees. Although the federal government will no longer be reimbursing insurers for these subsidies, insurers are required by law to provide reduced cost-sharing for lower-income enrollees.
If you earn anything below 400 percent of the federal poverty level, you are eligible for a subsidy. Anything under 133 percent and your cost for coverage is negligible. This has not changed.
So if you or your children or grandchildren have lost a job and along with it health insurance, you need to go to HealthCare.gov and apply for coverage under a Special Enrollment period.
The insurance companies aren’t going to advertise this fact because they don’t get reimbursed for the cut-rate premiums.
And the Trump administration sure isn’t going to advertise the fact that the ACA is still available to those who need it.
So, it’s up to us to spread the word to everyone we know that they can get coverage. How much it will cost depends on income level — but it’s worth the few minutes to log on and fill out an application to find out.
If you need help or have questions email me at fred@srbenefitsoultions.com.
On a personal note, Wednesday night was the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover and today is the holiest of Christian holidays, Easter. Both of these holidays are so family-centric that the thought of not celebrating with those we love is almost unbearable.
Yet this year, instead of gathering around the dining room table laden with traditional holiday foods and your good china, we are forced to gather around our computer screens and share our love for each other through a Zoom call.
Technology has given us the ability to, at least, see and hear those we love.
We as a country, as a people, have never experienced anything like we are dealing with right now. My inability to embrace my nine grandchildren this year is painful — but the possibility of never being able to embrace them again is unimaginable.
The last words spoken at a Passover Seder are L’Shana Haba’ah Yerushalayim, “Next year in Jerusalem” — our hope that next year we will come together at our holiest site and the world will live in peace.
This year at the end of the Zoom seder, our only hope was that we are able to gather next year together without fear of the eleventh plague — coronavirus.
Be safe my friends — be safe.
NOTE: Because of coronavirus and the stay-at-home order, my office has been closed. For some reason, way above my technological skills, my phone system is unable to transfer calls to me at home. The only way to reach me is through email. If you are an existing client and need help or an individual who needs help dealing with Medicare enrollment or financial issues email me and I will get back to you ASAP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.