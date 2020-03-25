OK, so here I sit writing this column at my kitchen counter rather than snorkeling today with stingrays off the Turks & Caicos islands as one of the excursions from my 10-day cruise on the Island Princess. Yet instead of basking in the sun, like you, I find myself under self-quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I could get all political right now and go off on how this administration has failed us in preparing the country for this pandemic. But I won’t, because to restate the obvious makes no sense. You and I know the truth and we will make our voices heard soon at the ballot box. Only suggestion is you request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.
I’ve received several emails asking about where you can go to be tested for the coronavirus. Below is a list of Mobile Collection Sites (as of 03/18/2020) right off the Munson Medical Center web site:
- Cadillac: Cadillac Hospital-ED Parking Lot 400 Hobart St, Cadillac, MI 49601 (P) 231-876-7200 (F) 231-876-7802 Hours of Operation: 9a-4:30p every day
- Charlevoix: At old Charlevoix Elementary School 13513 Division Street (P) 231-547-8858 (F) 231-547-8080 Hours of Operation: M-F 8a-5p
- Frankfort: Paul Oliver-Outside the ED, drive up to the EMS entrance 224 Park Avenue, Frankfort, MI 49635 (P) 231-352-2380 (F) 231-352-2234 Hours of Operation: M-F 8a-10a & 2p-4p
- Grayling: Grayling Building D 1250 Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 (P) 989-348-0989 (F) 989-344-5874 Hours of Operation: M-F 10a-6p; Sat 9a-3p
- Manistee: Manistee Hospital, back of the building, yellow tent 1465 E Parkdale, Manistee, MI 49660 (P) 231-398-1415 (F) 231-398-1443 Hours of Operation: 9a-6p every day
- Otsego: (open 3/19/20 at noon) White House across the street from the hospital 651 N. Otsego Ave, Otsego, MI 49735 (P) 989-731-6642 (F) 989-731-7912 (P) 989-731-6643 Hours of Operation: M-F 9a-5p; S-S 10a-2p
- Prudenville: Prudenville Specialty Clinic 2585 W Houghton Lake, Prudenville, MI 48651 (P) 989-366-2900 (F) 989-366-2917 Hours of Operation: M-F 11a-6p; Sat 9a-3p
- Traverse City: Foster Family Community Health Center Parking Lot 550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49684 (P) 231-935-9269 (F) 231-392-7355 Hours of Operation: M-F 10a-2p
Some people who have experienced the following symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases) have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
But it also could be something else. Before you head out the door to find out if you have coronavirus or some strain of the flu, please contact your doctor and let them direct you in the proper procedures to protect you and those around you in the event you actually do have coronavirus.
Taking these extreme precautions are truly necessary. With more than 200,000 cases worldwide and 9,000 deaths, this virus is no joke. Please be safe and don’t expose yourself unnecessarily.
With all that is going on, I am announcing Senior Benefit Solutions Virtual Appointments. If you have any questions with regard to your current health plan, or need clarification as to what is and isn’t covered under the plan, all you need to do is email me at fred@srbenefitsolutions.com and request an appointment. Please give me your contact information and I will get back to you as quickly as possible to set up either a phone meeting or a computer face-to-face meeting.
For those of you who are turning 65 within the next six months and need to wade through the decision-making process for your Medicare supplemental coverage, I will be offering my Medicare 101 classes on a one-on-one basis. Contact me at the same email address as above so we can set up a convenient time for both of us. The class takes about an hour to cover all the ins and outs.
One of my yearly highlights is being able to meet and greet you at the Senior Expo in May. Last year more than 1,500 of you came through the doors and I think I spoke with at least 1,499 of you.
Sadly, with the coronavirus swirling around, gathering 1,500 members of the most vulnerable age bracket in one place just doesn’t make sense. So BASA, the sponsoring organization, reluctantly cancelled this year’s Expo. A decision I wholeheartedly agree with. Better safe than sorry.
Remember, the best way to contact me is through email: fred@srbenefitsolutions.com.
Stay safe. This too will pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.