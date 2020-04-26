Many of my clients are expressing fear and anxiety with regard to the coronavirus. Many are confused by the conflicting information they are receiving from multiple sources.
Many have skipped important medical appointments out of fear of COVID-19 exposure.
In addition, they need information — about what is really going on and who they can trust. Right now, scams abound, with seniors prime targets. Now more than ever it is time to shop local.
This year’s “Ideas for Life Senior Expo,” normally held in May, has been canceled. This annual event is always highly anticipated by both the 1,500 senior attendees and the members of the sponsoring organization — Bay Area Senior Advocates (BASA).
The Expo may have been canceled, but those BASA members who would have had a booth are still “Open for Business.” More importantly, these companies and organizations have the ability to provide services to you safely and in compliance with all the protocol associated with COVID-19.
So, let us take a virtual walk around the 2020 Senior Ideas for Life Expo and see who is here and what they have to offer:
- AdvisaCare Home Health and Hospice 231-674-0091 — Skilled nursing and hospice care
- Alliance for Senior Housing 231-263-4040 — Senior housing placement
- Alzheimer’s Association 219-241-4934 or 24/7 hotline 800-272-3900 — group and virtual support and resources
- Anderson & Huff 231-947-4050 — Legal Services
- Antrim County Commission on Aging 231-533-8703 — Home delivered and curbside meals
- Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan 800-442-1713 — Information and assistance, phone assurance, care management, caregiver support
- Cedar Run Eye Clinic 231-929-3888 — offering emergency, urgent and telehealth care. Essential needs include prescription refills, glasses repair and contact lens orders
- Cherry Hill Haven 231-386-9900 — Senior housing
- Comfort Keepers 231-222-5376 — In Home healthcare
- Cordia at Grand Traverse Commons 231-995-5266 — Independent and assisted senior living
- Culver Meadows 231-633-5840 — Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Hospice senior living
- Edward Jones 231-947-0079 — Financial Services
- Glen Eagle Retirement Community 231-709-1113 – Senior Apartments
- Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging 231-922-4688 — In home health care, shopping, transportation vouchers, med management, personal emergency response system, hardship financial assistance
- Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network 231-922-4911 — Curbside meals, information and assistance, online exercise classes, phone assurance, book, puzzle, and game rentals
- Grand Traverse Pavilions 231-932-3000 — Assisted living and skilled nursing care
- Great Lakes Home Care Unlimited 989-486-8283 — Private duty home health and companion care
- Holli Care 231-943-1415 — In Home care, personal care, memory care, light housekeeping, bathing and grooming, dressing, medication management, dementia care and overnight care
- Hospice of Michigan 888-247-5701 — Hospice services
- Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center 231-796-4012 — Estate Planning, Long Term Care and Medicare Planning, Probate and Trust administration, Guardianship and Conservatorship
- Kish Dykstra & Scott 231-933—5322 — Legal services: wills, powers of attorney, trusts, estate planning probate, Medicaid
- KLD Insurance Agency 231-499-0008 — Medicare and health insurance
- Leelanau County Senior Services 231-256-8121 — In home healthcare, shopping, meals, hardship financial assistance
- Meals on Wheels 231-947-3780 — Home delivered and curbside meals
- Monarch Home Health Services 231-932-0708 — In home health care, nursing services, and foot care services
- Munson Healthcare Home Health 231-360-3307 — Home care, Hospice, Transportation, Private Duty, Palliative Care, Medical Alert Systems and Medical Equipment
- Northwest Michigan Services, Inc 231-947-1112 — Drive thru COVID-19 testing site, medical services by appointment, dental emergencies, behavioral telehealth
- NuStar Insurance Agency 231-932-1900 — Medicare, Medicaid applications and enrollment
- Options for Senior Living, LLC 231-935-4735 — Housing options for seniors
- PACE North 231-252-3821 — Nursing home services while living at home
- Parkinson’s Network 231-947-7389 — Information and assistance
- Rysso law PLLC 231-649-2903 — Elder Law and Estate Planning
- Senior Benefit Solutions 231-922-1010 — Working with pre and post retirees in Medicare, Medicaid, Life Insurance, Annuities and Estate Planning
- Singing Heart to Heart 231-233-2948 — Singing Heart to Heart is still putting music out into the world by providing free Online Sing Along videos for anyone and everyone. They will be available at least through May and maybe longer
- Swensen Memorials 231-313-4085 — Memorials and Monuments
- Traverse City Vet Center 231-935-0051 — Access to Veterans Benefits
Every one of these companies and organizations are local and have their “Open for Business” sign out. They are ready to assist you through this pandemic.
Additional resources
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. Here are other resources for the most current, factual information about the pandemic:
- Grand Traverse County: For Grand Traverse County COVID-19 updates, visit the official gtcountycovid19.com website. Residents can also call the hotline at 231-642-3548, view daily updates on Cable Access Channels 189 and 191, or sign up to receive daily updates via email. All critical health updates come from the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Munson Healthcare, and are immediately posted throughout the day along with other updates from the Joint Operations Center (JOC).
- Munson Healthcare: COVID-19 testing results are reported daily for each Munson Healthcare hospital in northern Michigan.
- Statewide: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus
- National: CDC.gov/Coronavirus
