TRAVERSE CITY — Four men tested positive for COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County. It marked the county's first new cases in more than two weeks.
A Grand Traverse County Health Department statement put the ages of two patients in their 20s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s. Two were asymptomatic, two were symptomatic and community exposure is suspected in all but one.
Possible community exposure sites are the following places:
Roy's General Store, May 19, 5-7 p.m.; Menards, May 24, 10-11 a.m.; Blain's Farm and Fleet, May 26, 4-5 p.m.; Red Mesa Grill, May 26, 9-10 p.m.; Family Fare, Chums Corner, May 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Health Department asks those present at those locations during the times listed to monitor symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure occurred.
"We need to remain vigilant and continue to practice the pillars of prevention and mitigation that we have been talking about for months now," Hirschenberger said in a statement.
The four cases were the largest number of positive cases in a single day for the county so far, but it comes not long after the region's testing rates doubled.
Free COVID-19 testing this weekend
Free COVID-19 testing will be administered this weekend at Turtle Creek Stadium to anyone who wants to be tested.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department says it partnered with the Michigan National Guard and the Michigan State Police to operate a mobile test site Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Test results are expected within 3-4 days, according to a press statement.
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger urged people to attend.
“Being able to identify COVID-19 cases early and isolate them, all while informing and monitoring their close contacts is only going to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our regions," said Hirschenberger in the statement.
Emmy Schumacher, Public Information Officer for the Health Department, says the plans for the site have been worked on all week. They expect 1,400 tests to be available, and she stressed that if an individual knows they want to be tested, come early.
The National Guard conducted more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests in Muskegon this past weekend. Muskegon County is home to about 170,000. The Traverse City Micropolitan Area has a population of 144,000.
If the same number of tests are conducted in Traverse City this weekend, the region would meet the White House's gating criteria of 2 percent of the population being tested before moving to the next stage of reopening.
By comparison, Michigan as a whole had not yet conducted 2,000 tests on March 15.
Similar test sites were announced in Mackinaw City, Albion, the Westland Mall in Wayne County, Flint and Midland.
"If you will be in any of these communities over the weekend, please reach out to receive a test," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive said at a press conference Friday.
Mickey Graham, general manager of the Pit Spitters baseball team, said the organization jumped at the chance to help out when the Health Department asked to use its parking lot, 6 miles south of Traverse City off of U.S. 31.
The Pit Spitters originally were to be on the road against the Kalamazoo Growlers this weekend.
"This circumstances this year are different," Graham said. "We're happy to be a part of helping the community and the solution to make sure everyone is safe."
Testing for all
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. began to offer free COVID-19 testing this week with a "testing-for-all" policy.
Gwen Williams, NMHSI's Chief Development Officer, said the facility conducted 300 tests the first month it was open, then another 350 the two weeks after testing was expanded.
Seven cases have been announced since the expanded criteria locally. The state's criteria loosened this week as well.
The new cases bring the county's total to 27 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 16 recoveries, and 5 deaths. There were no other cases or deaths announced in the region Friday.
The state is expected to update its tally of recovered COVID-19 patients on Saturday.
