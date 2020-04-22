TRAVERSE CITY — Work with those you work well with.
When Brig Ricks came up with the idea behind Good Vibes, he knew the people he wanted to have on board with the fledgling company.
The transplanted Californian knew he wanted to work with Jason Thibodeau. Ricks and Thibodeau were roommates in Santa Barbara before the duo separately relocated to Traverse City.
“We’ve been friends and colleagues for 15 years,” Ricks said of Thibodeau, the owner of The Parlor cocktail bar.
Thibodeau and Ricks are partners in another Traverse City company. Burly Rentals provides “peer-to-peer rentals of construction equipment,” according to the company website.
An attorney who worked in Slovenia, Ricks also had come in contact with Zeljko “Zac” Hudoletnjak, the CEO of Oglasnik group, and Dorijan Jelinčić, in Croatia.
So Good Vibes has four company founders. Ricks said Thibodeau is the financial component of the company, Hudoletnjak excels at design and Jelinčić is “a whiz at anything hardware and software related, and marrying the two together.”
Ricks said he has a specific role among the four as well.
“I kind of put the team together and herd the cats,” Ricks joked.
