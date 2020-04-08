I read with interest the Op-Ed from Sen. Curt VanderWall published in the Record-Eagle recently.
I am shocked and dismayed at his assertion that “we have never been more prepared to meet them,” referring to the challenges that the public health catastrophe that is the COVID-19 pandemic pose to Michigan, the country and the world.
Absolutely nothing could be farther from the truth, and the public health facts that are playing out in front of us daily, starkly outline the depths of Sen. VanderWall’s disingenuous statement.
As of this writing, the WHO reports more than 1 million confirmed cases worldwide, more than a quarter of a million cases in the U.S., with a death toll more than 7,000. Michigan has the dubious distinction of having the third-largest number of reported cases at 12,670 and 478 deaths in the country, despite Gov. Whitmer’s early and aggressive intervention.
In Southeast Michigan, the caseload already has overwhelmed the three largest healthcare systems and will soon do the same for the UM hospital system perhaps as early as next week. It is expected to do the same in Flint, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Saginaw; healthcare systems in Northern Michigan will sadly follow as well. How many ICU beds are at Munson in Traverse City to serve its catchment area?
Contrary to Sen. VanderWall’s assertion, and had we truly been prepared, the tragic outcome we are witnessing could have been entirely different.
The Trump administration dissembled a unit within the NSC specifically designed for pandemic preparedness two years ago, and it was alerted by the national intelligence community to the danger of rapid spread from China in January and February 2020. These warnings were ignored by the president, who described the pandemic as a “hoax.”
The failure of the administration to secure and provide early, adequate and accurate laboratory testing has left public health officials in the impossible position of fighting a pandemic without the necessary critical diagnostic tools it needs, essentially blind. As of today, only 31 COVID tests have been performed in Benzie County since January, a pitifully small number.
The president’s delay invoking the Defense Production Act could have harnessed U.S. manufacturing prowess to produce vitally needed PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators for the frontline healthcare workers who are now in such desperate need.
In fact, none of this happened and there continues to be absolutely no national strategy to mitigate this disaster.
Sen. VanderWall states that we should not panic; he is right about that.
But we should be frightened, extremely frightened. We were not even remotely prepared. We are not prepared, and the tragic toll of this pandemic will be written in human lives lost.
The senator is chair of the Michigan Senate’s Health Policy and Human Services Committee; investment in Michigan’s public health infrastructure should be right in his wheelhouse.
