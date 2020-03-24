About the Author: Jim Pavelka is interim superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools and a resident of Traverse City. He previously served as TCAPS superintendent from 2000-2005. During his career he has been a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and superintendent. He has served in education in all or part of seven decades and has been a superintendent for 28 years, including serving 19 years as the superintendent of an intermediate school district.