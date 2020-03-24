As we prepare to head into the second week of an unprecedented state-mandated, three-week K-12 school closure and continue to confront endless cancellation announcements and general uncertainty, it seems appropriate to reflect on and celebrate what we’ve accomplished so far and collectively gear up for where we are headed next.
Our Traverse City Area Public Schools team — along with the support of the Board of Education, parents and community — has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to find ways to continue to provide critical services to students in the face of an ever-changing landscape due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).
We provided preschool-5 student learning packets and resources for secondary students. We set up four food distribution centers and are making home deliveries to feed students. We announced virtual counseling services to provide social and emotional support for students and to help address issues like increased anxiety. We are collaborating with agencies and organizations to ensure that essential services can continue as we work to support our community through challenging times.
I’m proud to be surrounded by a professional group of all-hands-on-deck-spirited administrators during this challenging moment in history. I have been humbled by the willingness of our teachers, social workers, counselors, and support staff to answer the call. I have been impressed with our custodial staff working hard to keep facilities clean and disinfected, and I have been moved to tears as I witnessed the impact of our food service staff on the lives of our families. This TCAPS team is second to none and is a point of pride for our community.
It has also been a privilege to serve alongside governmental and organizational leaders like the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, which has provided invaluable assistance to ensure coordinated efforts within our school community, as we work on a countywide response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Adversity brings out the best in people, and our regional response groups are demonstrating that our positive efforts will be amplified when we are all in it together. Just as I am proud to be part of the TCAPS team, I love being a part of this community.
As we head into another week, facing uncharted territory, TCAPS will continue to do everything possible to support students and families, particularly those with the greatest needs. We will be reviewing the state and federal guidance that comes out daily to see how it impacts ongoing planning efforts and future decision-making. We will also stay in constant communication with organizations, like the Grand Traverse County Health Department, to ensure that we are doing all that we can to be part of the solution.
Throughout the coming weeks, we will continue to keep you informed and will provide updated information as it becomes available. This is a fluid and dynamic situation. We ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to work around the clock to respond.
The road ahead is unclear and is likely to require further sacrifice. But, when we each lift a little, together, we can carry any load.
About the Author: Jim Pavelka is interim superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools and a resident of Traverse City. He previously served as TCAPS superintendent from 2000-2005. During his career he has been a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and superintendent. He has served in education in all or part of seven decades and has been a superintendent for 28 years, including serving 19 years as the superintendent of an intermediate school district.
