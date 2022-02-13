TRAVERSE CITY — On Mondays and Thursdays, Natalie Sutherland looks at poo.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

Of course it’s mixed into wastewater — the unpleasant lifeblood of Traverse City’s sewers — and in reality, it looks more like a murky glass of puddle water.

But for scientists like Sutherland, it’s liquid gold. And during a pandemic, it’s one of the best indicators of viral transmission levels around, given that coronavirus particles leave the bodies of the COVID-positive just like anything else you might leave on a trip to the bathroom.

Lately, the readings are good.

Throughout the pandemic, some states have ramped up this seemingly unusual method of monitoring community transmission. The argument, scientists say, is that wastewater is more reliable than at-home and self-reported case reporting. Now, our sewage is saying what local health officials have hoped for since the fourth COVID-wave crashed on northern Michigan in December: omicron has begun, if slowly, to circle the drain.

The testing project is being run by the Great Lakes Environmental Center, a local outfit of 60 scientists who work with wastewater samples from across the country. A couple of researchers, like Sutherland, have peeled off from the company’s work to test Traverse City’s water twice a week. To clarify, Sutherland can’t yet tell if it’s omicron: She can’t separate out variants. But state testing has shown omicron has overwhelmed delta within Michigan.

What they’ve found is promising. February saw a steep drop from omicron’s peak in January. Samples from Traverse City show detections dropped by more than half across a three-week period. A sample from Feb. 3 — which could still be an outlier — had a tenth as many COVID particles as a sample collected on Jan. 20.

“It’s sure an indicator that things could be improving,” said Mick DeGraeve, a scientist and founder of GLEC. “That’s my take on it.”

DeGraeve cautions that from week-to-week there could be big variances. Case in point: this Thursday’s sample showed a bump in COVID levels, although still nowhere near the holiday peaks.

But the readings offer a glimmer of hope that the most recent wave may be abating. Other hints include declining hospitalizations reported by Munson Medical Center, and percent-positivity rates which have dropped by 10 percent since late January.

Wastewater testing initiated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September 2022, the organization began directing grants to states, which contracted groups like GLEC to conduct testing. Test results are then sent to local health departments, where, the CDC hoped, officials could target their public health response.

In Grand Traverse County, the data is sent to Russell Carter, the health department epidemiologist. Carter echoed, with caution, the good news in GLEC’s most recent data.

“It’s a pretty significant decrease and it’s a welcome decrease,” said Carter, referencing the decline in the readings. “Things are looking good, but I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. The trends that we’re seeing are that it’s going down.”

In a political environment that’s become divided around public health initiatives, wastewater’s clear signals offer what community residents sometimes won’t do; statewide, MDHHS has estimated that just 40 percent of contact tracing efforts are successful. In January, the state announced it would end most contact tracing efforts altogether.

“They may test but not report their results, so the cases that we’re identifying might have a falsely low number,” Carter said. “But by using this we might have a pretty accurate representation of the disease level in the city.”

Sutherland’s pipetting circumvents the political minefields, as well as shortages of tests and health department staff. When transmission levels are low, the numbers can tell a very clear story about where outbreaks are occurring: spikes in the data track with outbreaks in the Grand Traverse County Jail, for example, and wastewater grabbed from Traverse City Central High School showed big bumps as schools reopened.

“What we were able to do was send out testing supplies, PPE, to locations that had an outbreak and try to do targeted vaccination campaigns just for a rounded mitigation strategy,” Carter said.

Carter said he wished they could have done more. Health departments across the state have said they’re struggling to complete their regular responsibilities, let alone take on extra projects.

“Retrospectively, if we had the manpower it would be amazing if we could send testing pop-up teams,” Carter said.

At GLEC, the wastewater surveillance project takes place in a pop-up trailer behind the company’s main facility. It won’t stay there forever. Grant money for the project will run out in 2023, but the premise of the response will likely hang around as a means to test for other pathogens — like influenza — or even as a tool in a future pandemic.

And even for Sutherland, it took some time to get comfortable with the poo.

“At first I was hesitant,” said Sutherland. “But it’s interesting that you can do so much with wastewater, especially with COVID.”