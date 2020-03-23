TRAVERSE CITY — Area gyms may be closed, but some local exercise gurus are making sure people can still get their sweat on while keeping their social distance.
Fitness centers, gymnasiums, exercise studios and recreation facilities all shut their doors in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that keeps them closed until March 30.
Some are offering virtual classes that can be streamed at home, which is a solution that also keeps them working, said Angie Pierce, a fitness instructor.
Pierce teaches fitness classes at Munson Medical Center and had people signed up when she got the word her classes were canceled.
She’s now running virtual classes that are live streamed, with a link to the class that will be up for 24 hours, she said. Classes include cardio dance and “Strong,” a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) class that mixes kickboxing, martial arts, cardio and body weights.
Classes are held five days a week, with each lasting about an hour. Pierce will have two people with her to help model the moves for participants.
“It gives the feel of an actual class,” Pierce said.
Kaylee Lovejoy has been taking classes from Pierce for more than three years. A Head Start teacher, she is not working right now, though she makes daily videos for the children in the program.
Lovejoy works out three times a week, something she says is necessary for her mental health.
“It’s a way to unplug from everything for an hour and just take care of myself,” she said.
The classes are streamed from the former Nourish store in the Kids Creek Marketplace, which Pierce owned. The store closed a couple of months ago, but the space has not yet been rented.
“We’re using it for eight weeks or however long this lasts,” Pierce said.
Classes are $6 each, but free or donation-based to anyone who is laid off because of the coronavirus, or anyone who is taking care of someone who is sick, she said. To check out a class, people can go to Zumba Fitness with Angie Pierce and request to join the group. Both the cardio dance and HIIT classes are offered there, she said.
The YMCA has opted to stay closed until April 6, but is offering the MOSSA Move streaming service to its own members as well as to the community. The company provides some class programming for the Y.
People can go to the YMCA website at gtbayymca.org to sign up for a 60-day free trial. The site offers kickboxing, pilates, yoga and more in 30-40 minute workouts.
Martha Videan, group fitness coordinator, said that since she’s been off work she’s had an opportunity to try some classes she never had time for when she was working.
“I get a variety of everything now,” said Videan, who also teaches several group fitness classes.
She said it’s tough for members who are used to being active and now have lots of down time.
“We’re really trying to make sure our members have something to do when they’re away from us,” Videan said. “I want them to stay happy and healthy as much as possible.”
Pierce, who works for a company that manages hospital programs across the country, is working from home. She is also a single mom who is teaching her son at home while schools are closed.
“My reset for the day is working out,” Pierce said, adding that exercising ramps up your endorphins. “It will make or break a lot of people from a physical standpoint at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.