TRAVERSE CITY — Limited supplies, varied guidance and high stakes.
First responders are doing what they can to keep locals — and their own — safe amid multiplying Coronavirus cases and worrisome odds.
“The problem we run into is we’re usually the first ones on scene. So whoever’s calling 911 for medical attention, they may not be quite honest, or they might simply just not know that they have the symptoms that are red-flagged for us,” said Whitewater Township Fire Chief Brandon Flynn. “If we walk into a house, we’re usually the first ones that are gonna notice the signs and symptoms we have to be on the lookout for.”
In Bellaire, it means extra precautions.
Personnel at the Township Ambulance Authority now wear fitted N95 masks on each call and disinfect ambulances after every trip.
“You can have a patient who is infectious and they have no symptoms at all,” said Assistant Director Chris Thompson. “So every single call, all the time, we are wearing at least the N95 mask.”
They go further if a patient presents symptoms — that means a gown, respirator mask and goggles.
Others don’t have the luxury.
Firefighters in Kalkaska still await shipments of protective equipment, according to Chief Derek Hogerheide. The county’s emergency manager is working on it, he added, but they have no estimate on how long it could take.
“There’s not a lot we can do, to be honest with you,” said Hogerheide, whose department doesn’t handle medical-related calls. “We’re just kinda waiting it out and hoping it passes quickly.”
Whitewater Township, like many others, has a limited stock of the single-use masks and gowns.
“If we start running into cases, that could be a problem,” Flynn said. “So if we go to a chest pain (call) — which we did this morning — we’re not gonna gown up and put masks on. And that’s in an effort to limit the supplies that we use.”
They’ve worked to regularly disinfect ambulances and, like most other departments, closed up the station’s lobby to visitors. Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, led by Chief Pat Parker, has put similar measures in place.
The efforts follow guidelines from county health departments, medical control authorities and the state, Flynn added.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding close contact with others, regular hand-washing, wearing a facemask and cleaning and disinfection often-touched surfaces daily.
For paramedics, close contact is hard to avoid.
“It’s a huge concern,” Thompson said. “You have to keep in mind that, as a general rule, EMS agencies throughout Michigan are understaffed.
“It only takes a few people to go down and all of a sudden, you are having a hard time staffing.”
Since the Coronavirus pandemic began in China, the disease has infected nearly 200,000 people worldwide and tallied just shy of 8,000 deaths, according to the Associated Press.
Symptoms emerge between 2 and 14 days after infection and include a dry cough, fever, sore throat and runny nose. Most people will endure mild symptoms and recover. Older residents and those with health problems, however, face greater risk.
“The more people that we can keep at home and get them healthier at home, the better off the entire system will be,” Thompson said. “If we overload the hospitals, that’s where we tend to see the system fall apart.”
Parker, too, urged locals to stay home.
“The isolation that the governor has asked and the president has asked and the CDC has asked? Actually practice it,” he said. “This is something that we all need to take seriously.”
See updates on the virus at www.record-eagle.com.
