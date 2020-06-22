If You Go

COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing

Where: Manistee High School Parking Lot, 525 Twelfth St., Manistee

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26

Who: Anyone age 18 or older with a photo ID, open to residents in all surrounding counties

Details: Not accepting appointments — first come, first served — and not limited to symptomatic individuals

Specifics: Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status (not antibody) and involves a nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose); test results will take 7-9 days

Source: District Health Department No. 10