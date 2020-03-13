TRAVERSE CITY — New COVID-19 cases continued to be confirmed as the worldwide pandemic stretched farther across the Great Lakes state.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials announced Friday they discovered an additional 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 25 cases.
A woman from Charlevoix County with a history of international travel became the first person from northern Michigan to be diagnosed. The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, which covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, determined that this individual did not return to Charlevoix County following her return from travel. She is in a downstate hospital and in stable condition.
“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident,” HDNW Medical Director Dr. Josh Meyerson said. “The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our communities to work together. Our first case highlights our need to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness.”
The first two cases announced Tuesday were in Oakland County and Wayne County. Later nine cases were announced in Bay, Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties. Ten cases announced Thursday were spread across Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.
Four cases announced Friday were identified as coming from Detroit, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. One man was listed without any information about location.
Locally, four people have been tested for COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County. One test came back negative and three remain pending, said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the county’s health department.
“While we do not have any positive cases of COVID-19 at this time in our county, we do know that it’s just a matter of time,” she said. “This is an unprecedented situation that is rapidly evolving.”
The health officer encouraged local residents to continue preventive measures such as good hygiene and social distancing to reduce the spread of the contagious virus.
Local health officials in other counties are keeping track of possible new cases, too.
Six people have been tested in the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and results remain pending for all of them, said Michelle Klein, the agency’s personal health director.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District No. 10 Health Department said Wednesday that three tests had been performed in the 10-county district that includes Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee and Wexford counties. By Friday, so many patients were being monitored and so many had been tested that Taylor could not provide reliable figures, she said.
But no presumptive positives have turned up in the district yet, Taylor said.
Standing marching orders for those who believe they may be unwell with mild symptoms are to contact their primary care providers, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief medical officer.
People should not go to urgent care facilities or emergency rooms unless they are experiencing shortness of breath in order to not inundate medical workers, Nefcy said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer underscored the magnitude of community spread concerns when she on Friday ordered the cancellation or postponement of all events and gatherings of more than 250 people. Exemptions will be made for industrial work, mass transit and the purchase of groceries or consumer goods, she said.
The ban began at 5 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end April 5.
“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” she said in a statement, a day after announcing that all public and private schools — covering more than 1.5 million kids — would be closed for three weeks starting Monday.
Also Friday, the state ceased in-person visits to prisoners to limit their exposure to the coronavirus.
“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in a statement. “Our primary concern has to be public safety, and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”
Corrections officers and others working inside prisons will be asked screening questions and will have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter. Those with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to work.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus, which has infected more than 137,000 people worldwide and has killed more than 5,000.
