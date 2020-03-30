TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic claimed its first life in the Grand Traverse region with the death of a Kalkaska County man in his 80s.
The man was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on March 25 and his test result for the disease came back positive the following day. Officials said he died Monday morning.
The man's death marks the first at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, though a Missaukee County man in his 70s died Friday at the health system's Cadillac Hospital.
"Our hearts are with the friends and family of the patient, as well as our health care team members who were caring for him," said Brian Lawson, Munson communications director.
The number of northwest Lower Michigan cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — continues to climb amid evidence of community spread, while downstate facilities have become overwhelmed.
Grand Traverse County's first case determined to be a "community-acquired transmission" was found Monday in a local woman in her 70s with no history of travel, officials said.
Dr. Michael Collins, medical director for the county's health department, said community spread was anticipated to eventually happen.
"It reaffirms that everyone who is not deemed an essential worker should be staying at home to reduce further community transmission," Collins said in a written statement.
By Monday afternoon, health officials had confirmed 47 cases in the northwest corner of Lower Michigan: 17 in Otsego, seven in Grand Traverse, four each in Charlevoix, Emmet and Kalkaska, two each in Antrim and Wexford, and one each in Cheboygan, Crawford, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Roscommon.
Only Benzie County remains without a confirmed case.
Downstate trouble
Health experts said repeatedly that Michigan desperately needs thousands of ventilators to treat patients infected with the coronavirus and more health care workers willing to pitch in during the crisis.
Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top medical officer on Monday called for volunteers to help treat a wave of patients in the greater Detroit region.
“There’s a shortage of acute care physicians. But I’d say it’s certainly nurses. We are definitely having a shortage of nurses to take care of COVID-19 patients right now," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's medical director.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide reached 5,488 by Monday, while deaths rose to 133, according to statistics from both local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The state has 1,700 ventilators — critical equipment to help people breathe — and needs 5,000 to 10,000 more, Khaldun said.
“That’s going to be a pressure point,” Whitmer said when asked about people to operate them. “That’s precisely why we’ve called out to people who have perhaps retired from the medical field to consider coming back. That’s why we’ve made it easier for people to join the front lines.”
Khaldun said health care workers in areas not hard hit could travel to hot spots in southeastern Michigan. Whitmer signed an order allowing hospitals to be flexible in how they use medical professionals.
Officials at hospitals and health departments across the region said as of Monday, they don't know of any local medical professionals who have volunteered to shift downstate.
The crunch on beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment comes against the backdrop of expectations from predictive models that show the worst is yet to come, Khaldun said.
"We are still in the early days of spread in Michigan and the cases have not yet peaked," she said.
That crescendo likely is weeks away, Khaldun said.
Meanwhile, state officials said testing for the coronavirus has ramped up to nearly 2,000 tests daily, but may need to slow down because of what Khaldun said is a dire need for swabs, reagents and other testing supplies.
Khaldun told Bridge Magazine “we could probably get through another week,” with supplies on hand.
“It’s an ongoing (concern),” she said about the state’s network of labs testing for COVID-19. “We have gotten requests from other hospital labs that say they are running out of reagents and may need to slow their testing if they don’t get more.”
Much of the state's focus is on the greater Detroit metropolitan area which is among the hardest hit regions in the nation.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for multiple area health departments, recently listed Detroit as sixth in the world in terms of COVID-19 outbreak hot spots: China, Italy, Spain, Seattle region of Washington, New York and then southeast Michigan — in that order, he said.
Community contagion
Meyerson said low numbers of identified COVID-19 patients in northern Michigan communities shouldn't embolden residents to violate Whitmer's stay-home order now in effect through April 13. Community contagion is everywhere, he said.
Khaldun also said nobody is immune to this disease — not even the young and healthy — and the best thing everyone could do is to remain at home unless medicine or food is needed or to do a critical task.
It's a matter of saving the lives of those who are most vulnerable, she said.
For the most part, Michigan’s northern reaches have stayed quiet.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark and Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich both said Monday they haven’t seen much in the way of large gatherings, noise complaints or blatant violations of the governor’s order.
“It appears at the time that everybody is (following the order),” Clark said. “Which is greatly appreciated.”
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich and his deputies have spent their down time reassuring residents. Borkovich said he spent the weekend driving around neighborhoods and chatting with people — from a distance, of course.
“What we see is a lot of people are out driving around in the national park, and we’ve seen a lot of people out fishing,” he said.
In Benzie County, other calls kept sheriff’s deputies busy, according to Sheriff Ted Schendel. The only gathering that had to be broken up was in Frankfort — a couple kids meeting up for a basketball game.
Frankfort Police took that call.
“They were told to go home,” Schendel said. “This whole thing is really not a law enforcement issue — it’s more of a common sense and social issue. We’ve really gotta start using our heads about this.”
The Associated Press and Bridge Magazine contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.