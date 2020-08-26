TRAVERSE CITY — The first COVID-19 death among Grand Traverse County residents since April happened this week, officials announced.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department on Wednesday announced the jurisdiction's sixth death from the pandemic disease happened Tuesday, claiming a man in his 80s who was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Hospital officials confirmed the death.
The death marks 58 among residents of the 17-county northern Lower Michigan region, statistics show.
The most recent Grand Traverse County resident's death comes fast on the heels of Monday's second death among Benzie County residents, announced Tuesday by health officials.
Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County's health officer, said officials' thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who recently died. She also noted how they have not had to announce this type of unfortunate news in months.
"It acts as a sobering reminder that we are far from being past the pandemic and need to take all precautions to protect those that are most vulnerable," Hirschenberger said in a released statement.
"It is paramount that we wear our masks and practice social distancing to curb the spread of this virus that has now taken six of our fellow community members," she said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's top medical executive, this week said the Traverse City area — the name state officials dubbed the entire tip of the mitt region — currently has a rate of 32 new COVID-19 cases per million people per day. That's fewer than other parts of the state, she said, but nevertheless rising during the last two weeks.
Khaldun in early August reported the Traverse City region was at less than a third of its current rate of new confirmed cases.
Khaldun this week said Michigan's current statewide testing positivity rate is at 3.3 percent.
Officials with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan hosted free, drive-through COVID-19 testing Wednesday at the Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey — though the event was reportedly delayed by a thunderstorm and accompanying lightning — and will do so again Thursday in East Jordan.
The Michigan Army National Guard assisted with Wednesday's testing, as with past events in Traverse City and elsewhere, and will again on Thursday, officials said.
