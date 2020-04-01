TRAVERSE CITY — A man in his 60s is the first Grand Traverse County resident to die from COVID-19.
The, who was being treated for the infection at Munson Medical Center, succumbed to the infection caused by the novel coronavirus Wednesday evening, officials said.
His death was the second at the Traverse City hospital. The first was Monday when a Kalkaska County man in his 80s died.
Grand Traverse County's health officer said though officials anticipated this announcement would eventually have to be made, it doesn't make it easier.
"This is a sobering reminder that like other regions, we will not escape this pandemic without personal loss," said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, in a released statement.
Other local deaths include a man in his 70s from Emmet County who died Tuesday at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey, and a Missaukee County man in his 70s who died Friday at Munson’s Cadillac Hospital.
Meanwhile, health officials also discovered five new cases of COVID-19 disease in the region Wednesday, while at least 10 patients struck by the pandemic remain confined in local hospitals.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials announced a single new case found Wednesday, while officials also found additional single cases in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.
Munson Healthcare reported 10 patients who tested positive for the disease are currently hospitalized across the system: five at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, four at Grayling Hospital and one at Cadillac Hospital. More await test results.
Munson providers have so far tested 687 people for the virus, with 57 positive results and 124 pending results, according to data provided by midday Wednesday. Those pending results are spread across patients seen at all eight Munson hospitals from Frankfort to Gaylord.
Brian Lawson, Munson’s communications director, said the Traverse City hospital currently has 16 patients in isolation, and five of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven patients are awaiting their test results, he said.
Most of those isolated patients are not assisted by ventilators, Lawson said.
Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, there are 81 ventilators and 89 negative pressure isolation rooms, the Record-Eagle has previously reported.
Plenty of capacity remains available in Munson facilities, Lawson said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported statewide jumped Wednesday by 1,719 to bring the total count to 9,334 — a 22 percent increase. Meanwhile, deaths rose by 78 — a 30 percent increase — to 338.
Also this week, officials at public health departments in the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance issued a joint statement addressing an influx of people from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread or returning from travel outside the region.
The alliance includes seven health departments that cover 31 counties across the entire tip of the mitt.
Health officials said it’s understandable how there are those who may desire to seek shelter in up north areas where there are fewer COVID-19 cases. But the migration may pose an unnecessary risk to residents of the area and excess strain on essential businesses and health care providers, they argue.
“We want the public to understand the risk to the health care system should we have a surge in population,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Local leaders from Traverse City, Petoskey and Elk Rapids in recent days called on seasonal residents to stay away or at least quarantine themselves if they must come up north now.
Elk Rapids Village President Jim Janisse this week said he implored seasonal residents to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“When necessary, please utilize curbside service for grocery and pharmacy needs at the Village Market and drug stores,” Janisee said in a written statement.
He said taking action can protect the health of essential workers at businesses that remained open for critical needs.
Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said she isn’t aware of any specific COVID-19 cases connected to the return of seasonal residents. However, many of the identified cases across the region have been connected to either domestic or international travel, she said.
That includes the one new case found Wednesday in Grand Traverse County — a resident with a history of domestic travel. Officials said there is no concern of exposure to others during the person’s travel.
However, the first community-transmission case was discovered in Grand Traverse County this week.
Klein said one good idea for seasonal up north residents would be to shelter in place for at least two weeks, wherever they are, then return to their summertime retreats once they are confident they are not infectious.
And if seasonal residents could bring with them all their needed supplies — groceries, hardware materials or otherwise — or use local curbside and delivery services, that would be even better, she said.
Even those at high levels of state government are concerned.
“We are encouraging people not to take non-essential trips. If you can stay where you are, stay where you are,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist during a Wednesday morning video conference with Record-Eagle reporters.
Gilchrist said state officials do not want to see rural hospitals overwhelmed because of unnecessary travel.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order does allow for travel between two homes in the state, as well as travel from another state to a home here and vice versa.
Concerns across the northern reaches of the state among year-round residents about travelers bringing the COVID-19 disease with them have drawn attention to known short-term rental properties and even vehicles parked across the region with out-of-state license plates.
“Over this past weekend, I observed residents with as many as five vehicles at one residence, including license plates from multiple states. This is not safe for anyone and defies common sense,” Janisse said.
Gilchrist also noted state officials are sourcing personal protective equipment and ventilators from vendors across the country and world in an attempt to get enough supplies to keep hospitals prepared.
Michigan is sending half of the 400 ventilators it received this week from the federal government to Detroit-area hospitals facing a surge of coronavirus patients, a state health department official said Wednesday.
The remaining 200 breathing machines will be set aside for seven regions across the state that have fewer COVID-19 patients at this time, said Lynn Sutfin, an agency spokeswoman.
Hospitals in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties are due to get 100 ventilators. Another 100 will go to hospitals in Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties.
Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for 81 percent of Michigan’s roughly 7,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Record-Eagle Editor Nathan Payne and The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.