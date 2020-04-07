GRAYLING — Health officials reported the first death of a Crawford County resident from COVID-19 disease.
A man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility died Tuesday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials are investigating whether any close contacts were sickened and if any other exposures happened.
Kevin Hughes, health officer for District Health Department No. 10, said the agency's deepest sympathies go out to the family members who lost their loved one.
Just two official cases of the pandemic disease were identified by health officials through Monday in Crawford County.
Additional statistics are expected to be updated Tuesday afternoon.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for more updates.
