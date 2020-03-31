TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Lower Michigan had an increase of six COVID-19 cases and the first death in Emmet County, which makes three in the region.
Officials said an older man from Emmet County died from COVID-19 on Tuesday evening at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. The man's death marks the first at the small, community hospital in the ongoing worldwide pandemic.
"Our hearts are heavy," said Todd Burch, the hospital's chief executive officer, in a statement. "It is an unimaginable day for this patient's family and for our community. Our employees and medical staff grieve with them."
The other two COVID-19 deaths in the region happened on Monday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City when a Kalkaska County man in his 80s died, and on Friday at Munson's Cadillac Hospital when a man from Missaukee County in his 70s died.
There now are 53 confirmed cases in this 14-county corner of the state, with the upticks coming Tuesday by two cases in both Kalkaska and Otsego counties and by one case in both Antrim and Emmet counties.
Otsego County continues to contain the biggest cluster of cases, followed by both Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties with seven cases each.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said the explanation for the spiked numbers in Otsego County is community spread.
A man who traveled internationally infected others in the community, and a number were also infected during public events on two days at a Gaylord-area restaurant called Bennethum’s Northern Inn on Old U.S. 27 South, he said.
The restaurant regularly hosts musical performers.
“We have had people who were identified through that exposure,” Meyerson said.
And that all happened before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order was issued and before self-quarantines were recommended for travelers, the doctor said.
Nevertheless, it provides a good example of the need to obey the self-quarantine directions and stay-home order now in place, Meyerson said.
He said one positive development related to the spike in Otsego County is how health officials now find fewer people possibly exposed in each new contact-tracing endeavor. That shows people are socially distancing as they’ve been instructed, Meyerson said.
To face the expected coming increase in local cases, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan worked with officials in government, emergency management and at Michigan Med Center and McLaren to set up a new drive-through testing facility at the Emmet County Fairgrounds. The site will screen patients for COVID-19 disease who have a lab order from their primary care physician starting Wednesday.
The setup will allow for as little contact as possible between patients and health care workers as vehicle windows will only be opened a crack to allow for a test kit to be passed inside. Then the patient will collect their own sample, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
This both helps minimize the amount of personal protective gear needed for each patient, and allows for “minimal contact between people who are sick and who are well,” Peacock said.
A similar drive-up screening system was established in Traverse City two weeks ago at Munson’s Foster Family Community Health Center. Patients do not collect their own sample there.
The U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 disease — caused by the novel coronavirus — climbed past 3,500 Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.
Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 40,000 have died from the disease, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy and Spain accounted for half the deaths, while the U.S. had around 3,550 by midday, overtaking China’s official toll of about 3,300.
New York has been hardest hit by the pandemic with 1,550 deaths statewide, most of them in New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.