TRAVERSE CITY — A man in his 80s is the first Kalkaska County resident to die from the COVID-19 disease.
District Health Department No. 10 officials said the man was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on March 25. His positive test result came back the next day and he died Monday morning at the hospital.
"We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one," said Kevin Hughes, the health department's health officer, in a released statement.
"COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt," Hughes said.
COVID-19 is the world pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus that's now infected more than 140,000 Americans and killed at least 2,400.
