TRAVERSE CITY — The first Charlevoix County resident to die from COVID-19 was reported, while four additional confirmed cases were tallied across the region.
Nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases were reported Monday across Michigan, along with 115 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There are 160 confirmed cases in northwest Lower Michigan, where there have been 14 deaths.
At the state level, officials on Monday announced increased testing capacity and relaxed restrictions on who can now get tested.
The latest death in this region was that of Ed Brehm, well-known sommelier and owner of Provisions Wine Market & Deli in Boyne City. The specialty shop in the small town on Lake Charlevoix announced his death Monday on their Facebook page.
“We have had many of you reach out and share your condolences, and it is deeply appreciated,” the post from the shop’s staff reads.
Brehm had not been to his downtown wine shop and deli since March 21 and was in self-quarantine since two days after that. Employees who had been in contact with Brehm also quarantined and were cleared by health officials on April 5, according to the business’ Facebook page.
Provisions will remain closed until Friday.
“We know that news of these tragic deaths in our communities hit close to home. We need to continue to stay strong as we work together to slow the spread of this disease,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about expanding the number of testing facilities across the state, including a new drive-through site in Traverse City.
The new location was established during the recent weekend at Northwest Michigan Health Services at 10767 Traverse Highway. Those with a doctor’s order can schedule an appointment by calling 231-642-5292.
“If you don’t have a doctor ... you can go through phone triage with us,” said Gwen Williams, company spokesperson.
The new Traverse City testing location was among 13 new sites rolled out statewide, plus a new laboratory in Grand Rapids that just came online to process test kits, Whitmer said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said restrictions on who can be tested for COVID-19 have been loosened as testing capacity increased. Michigan will realize a 40 percent increase in testing capacity with the 13 newly opened sites, she said.
Previously, only those sick enough to be hospitalized, medical workers and first responders with symptoms and high-risk people with symptoms could access testing. Then critical infrastructure workers with symptoms were permitted tests, the doctor said.
Now anyone with even mild symptoms can be tested under state rules, Khaldun said.
Finally, Jeff Donofrio, director of the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, also spoke during Monday’s press conference.
He acknowledged the state’s unemployment website has been inundated with the enormous spike in filed claims. He said the website has struggled to keep up and more telephone workers were being brought onboard to help process claims.
Donofrio said state officials must do better to assist those who lost jobs because of the ongoing pandemic crisis.
To help handle the flow of claims, he said the state’s unemployment agency now wants claimants to file on particular days of the week based on the first letter of their last names.
Those with last names that start with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while those with last names starting with letters M-Z should file on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Donofrio also said Michigan this week became among the first in the nation to begin to distribute the weekly $600 federal pandemic unemployment allowance approved by Congress.
Monday also was the first day self-employed workers and independent contractors could begin to file claims under the federal aid package enacted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
