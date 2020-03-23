KALKASKA — District Health Department #10 reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Kalkaska County.
The case joins two others in the district, the statement read — one in Wexford County and one in Newaygo County.
Additionally, one case each is reported in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Michigan totals as of 2:30 p.m. are 1,329 confirmed cases and 15 confirmed deaths, the statement read.
DHD#10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes reminded residents to shelter in place, practice social distancing and that people show symptoms differently.
Symptoms of a COVID-19 infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath.
"As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away,” Hughes said.
The department is investigating to determine if there were any exposures in Kalkaska, the statement read.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan additionally announced Monday that a possible exposure may have occurred at Bennethum’s Northern Inn, 3917 Old 27 South, Gaylord, MI 49735, on March 12 from 5 – 8 p.m. and March 14 from 8 - 10:30 p.m.
The department is doing contract tracing to people directly, but encouraged others who were there to self-monitor for symptoms. If any appear, the department said to first call your physician. If you don't have one, call the health department’s Public Health Information Line at 1-800-386-5959.
