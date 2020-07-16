TRAVERSE CITY — More than four months since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Michigan, the first Benzie County resident has died of the disease, local officials said Thursday.
A woman in her 70s died somewhere outside of the county, according to a press release from the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
BLDHD Health Officer Lisa Peacock called the death a “tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 is.”
The department also announced four new cases among residents of Benzie and Leelanau counties — two in each.
Cumulatively, 12 cases were confirmed in northern Lower Michigan on Thursday, bringing total cases in the region to 773, with two in Emmet County, one in Manistee, one in Montmorency, one in Otsego, and three in Roscommon.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department said in a press release that it confirmed two new cases, but had transferred one case to a different health department.
Charlevoix County also removed a case from its tally, according to an official with the Northwest Michigan Health Department.
One other northern Michigander’s death by COVID was confirmed Thursday — an Alpena County resident.
The number of new cases in the region is “more than you would expect” from a normal summer population increase according to Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for multiple local health departments.
“A lot of cases are related to travel,” Meyerson said during a press conference with BLDHD Thursday.
Not only has the portion of COVID tests coming back positive in northern Michigan gone up, he said, but current testing demand far outstrips capacity.
“Every time a new [testing] option opens, it’s quickly overwhelmed,” Meyerson said.
He worries about how testing lags may slow contact tracing of positive cases.
“It impacts our ability to investigate a case properly if it’s a week old,” he said.
Health Officer Lisa Peacock said recent positives are largely symptomatic or potentially exposed community members seeking testing.
“The vast majority of cases came in to be tested for a reason,” she said.
Both Meyerson and Peacock agreed northern Michigan needs more support making tests available.
“We have people leaving and driving from Petoskey or Traverse City to Detroit to get tested,” Peacock said.
Peacock also asked for support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order on mask-wearing in public places, emphasizing the small number of people who are medically unable to wear a mask.
“There are very few people who actually meet this criteria,” she said.
According to Peacock, BLDHD staff are inundated with calls about others’ habits. But she said, they cannot enforce Whitmer’s order — that’s up to local law enforcement.
“We have a clear order that we are begging communities to follow,” Peacock said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan now totals 71,842, with a 645-case increase Thursday.
