TRAVERSE CITY — Several reports lead firefighters and sheriff’s deputies on the search for a person reportedly offering fake COVID-19 testing, according to a release.
The Sunday afternoon calls brought Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at Four Mile Road and U.S. 31 North, where several people told dispatchers an individual claiming to be with the “fire service” was offering to perform coronavirus screening and testing, according to Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker.
“We got calls that someone was down there doing that, so we got ahold of the (Grand Traverse County) Health Department and Sheriff’s Department,” Parker said Sunday evening.
The scammer fled before anyone arrived on-scene, and a be-on-the-lookout has been issued for them, Parker said.
Parker couldn’t provide specifics on whether the person was charging for the testing or what they looked like.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Giddis said he’d yet to see a report or hear about the afternoon incident.
Parker said locals should be wary if they happen upon any suspicious testing. This weekend, the only place hosting COVID-19 testing was the Turtle Creek Stadium, home to the Pit Spitters.
“I would just call 911 — because they’re kind-of on the lookout,” Parker said. “Or call the health department.”
Anyone with information should call dispatch non-emergency at 231-922-4550. See upcoming testing locations at www.gtcountycovid19.com.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.