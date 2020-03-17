TRAVERSE CITY — Several financial institutions are trying to safeguard from the COVID-19 pandemic by limiting lobby access.
4Front Credit Union announced Tuesday it is suspending walk-in lobby services at each of its 15 branches. The move is effective immediately.
Appointments will be accepted at all locations.
VideoTeller in-car banking is available in Cadillac, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Kalkaska (120 County Road 621 Northeast), Mancelona (304 S. Williams St.), Manistee, Petoskey and Traverse City (1234 Hastings St.). Drive-through service is available in Boyne City, a second Petoskey location and two locations in Traverse City at 3745 N. U.S. 31 South and 3939 W. Front St.
Appointment-only 4Front Credit Union locations are in Bellaire (201 E. Cayuga St.) and Traverse City (101 N. Park St. and 3323 S. Airport Road).
Independent Bank closed all of its branch lobbies on Tuesday, according to its website. Independent Bank will remain open for business by appointment and drive-through.
Independent Bank has three branch locations in Traverse City at 333 W. Grandview Parkway, 1239 S. Garfield Ave. and 4011 Eastern Sky Drive. Independent also has branch locations in Williamsburg (6018 U.S. 31 North) and Suttons Bay (93 W. Fourth St.)
TBA Credit Union closed lobbies at its main branch at 630 E. Front St. and 2900 W. South Airport Road as of noon on Tuesday. Lobbies are accessible by appointment only.
West Shore Bank announced on Tuesday afternoon it would temporarily operate by appointment-only effective today. West Shore has an office in Traverse City at 627 W. Front St. Drive-up service and appointments can also be made at 501 Main St. in Frankfort.
West Shore also has two bank locations in Manistee, two in Ludington and one in Hart, Scottville and Onekama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.