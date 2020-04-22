TRAVERSE CITY — A man in his 70s died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Grand Traverse, becoming the fifth person to die in the county, health officials said.
No new positive cases have been reported in the county over the last 24 hours, with the number remaining at 19. In all, 428 people have been tested in Grand Traverse County.
In other northern parts of the state seven new cases were reported — one in Cheboygan, one in Missaukee and five in Otsego County, which now has a total of 77 cases and six deaths.
In Traverse City, Munson Medical Center is reporting that about half of its beds are empty and that those who need care should not be afraid of coming to the hospital.
Hospitals across the country are seeing a drop in the number of heart attacks and stroke cases showing up in their emergency departments since the onset of COVID-19.
“We are seeing this same trend at Munson Healthcare,” said Dr. Dino Recchia, cardiologist. “People are so fearful that they will contract COVID-19 that they are ignoring very important signs of heart attack and stroke, which can seriously jeopardize their chance of surviving these catastrophic events.”
There are six COVID-19 patients who are being treated in a special unit that is isolated from the rest of the hospital, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications.
People are not coming in to be checked out because they are afraid they’ll be exposed to the coronavirus or they think they will be taking up a bed that could be used for a sick patient, Michalek said.
“They are choosing to wait it out or ignore symptoms because of fear,” she said. “We would hate to see someone delay emergent care they need just because they’re afraid of getting the coronavirus.”
Across the state 967 new cases were reported since yesterday, with 232 new deaths, according to information at the state’s coronavirus website.
That data shows that 95 of those deaths were recorded as part of an update in the system that matches people whose death certificates listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor with those confirmed cases in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System that did not indicate the person died.
The MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the local health department is notified, with the matched deaths then posted on the coronavirus website, which is updated daily.
