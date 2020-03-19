TRAVERSE CITY — Two mainstay events that kick off the spring and summer festival season have been canceled: the National Trout Festival and the Traverse City Centennial Rotary Show.
The National Trout Festival Board of Directors recently announced the scrapping of its April 22-26 event on Facebook. Planned activities included a car show, carnival, kids’ fishing contest, concert, parades and a pizza-eating competition.
Board President Diana Needham acknowledged the difficult decision, but deemed it necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.
“As much as we would like to carry on with Kalkaska’s premier event, the health and safety of our community is our priority,” Needham stated in the Facebook post.
The board also asked the 2020 king, queen and grand marshal to take on those roles during next year’s event.
“The 2021 festival will incorporate celebrations of Kalkaska County’s 150th birthday so we will be back, bigger and better,” Needham added.
The Rotary Club of Traverse City’s show, set to run April 30 and May 1-2, is also called off this year. Board President Ramona Pleva said the show is a major fundraiser for their Good Works Grants program.
Though Pleva said the event will not be rescheduled, they hope to present an even bigger one in 2021.
People who already purchased tickets can call the City Opera House box office at 231-941-8082 for refund options.
