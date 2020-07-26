TRAVERSE CITY — Mickey Fivenson began his long commitment of volunteering at the Traverse City Film Festival by sponsoring a film with his wife. Then he became a line manager at the Milliken Auditorium.
Whether it was sponsoring or volunteering, the 78-year-old has been a part of every Film Fest for 15 years. He’d sing the Michigan fight song with guests, give out prizes and play the harmonica.
But that was then. The emergence of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 spurred closures and restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic — especially in indoor and large-scale gatherings. The volunteer-run State and Bijou theaters shut down in March, and this year’s Film Fest — which would have run this Tuesday through Sunday, was canceled, throwing a damper on what’s usually an exciting week.
“I can’t really speak for the community but for those of us who participate it means getting active with the festival and with movies — movies that you’d probably never see anywhere else — and we get to meet a lot of the directors,” Fivenson said. “I would say that the festival also means to the people — obviously it brings a lot of money here.”
Organizers don’t dispute the need for COVID-related precautions that caused them to cancel area large-scale events, but economic and social impacts still are unfurling across the region.
For the first time in 90 years, The National Cherry Festival postponed its nine-day festival until 2021. Organizers replaced its traditional lineup with virtual events, porch parades and ‘festival in a bag’ gift bags.
Kat Paye, the executive director of the Cherry Fest and the festival foundation, said more than 100 homes participated in the porch parade.
“We’ve taken the opportunity to truly redefine what festival means and how we can do that,” Paye said. “The memories made from pie-eating and pit-spitting and seeing the parade and doing all of these things, they can still happen in your own neighborhoods and homes. I think we really figured that out this year and tried to allow people to celebrate cherries in a new way and be able to socially distance while doing it.”
Paye said the festival annually contributes about $24 million to the Grand Traverse Region. She said without the festival that means those tourism dollars were lost. Last year, the festival also donated more than $140,000 to nonprofit organizations in the community.
“We will not be able to do that this year,” Paye said. “A lot of nonprofits rely on us to help them get through their year and unfortunately we’re just not in a position to do so due to everything going on in our society.”
Some Cherry Fest volunteers — it takes more than 2,400 to run the event — told her they miss the work.
“Our volunteers have been doing it for a number of years, several 30, 40 and 50 years consecutively as a volunteer,” Paye said. “They miss it, they miss their time with their friends, they miss coming and serving their community and we miss them, greatly. They’re an incredible army of ambassadors and we miss them as much as they miss us.”
Trevor Tkach, former Cherry Fest director, said the longevity Cherry Festival has helped create an established brand in the area which is also impacted.
“It’s kind of a double whammy, you’re losing the economic impact of the events but you’re also losing the strength and the brand that you’ve counted on over the years at the same time,” Tkach said.
While festivals and events were canceled, tourists found themselves enjoying other amenities the area has to offer.
Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, said some of the money lost has been back-filled with leisure business.
“Clearly, there’s still people coming to town but they’re spending differently, spending less money or time in the area because it’s not as much of an attraction in the city center,” Tkach said.
Downstate residents faced restaurant and bar closures around the holiday weekend. Prior to the weekend, Firefly manager, Travis Beird said he felt the pressure.
“Now that bars, restaurants are having restrictions downstate, I think it’s even more of a drive that people are going to be coming up north to enjoy the weather, food, drinks,” Beird said.
At the Riverside Inn in Leland, owner Kate Vilter said to accommodate guests during the crisis, the restaurant purchased plexiglass and PPE and hired more people to greet customers. But managers’ efforts were met with compliance issues. Vilter said she responded by removing stools to close down the bar as the Fourth of July weekend approached.
“We had more and more issues with guests that were traveling to our area and the summer residents with our policies about social distancing and wearing masks,” Vilter said. “By and large, most locals, we think, realize this is the only way to be open and this impacted our jobs locally, but not wearing face masks doesn’t impact a tourist job.”
Vilter said policy enforcement was an additional responsibility of managers and bartenders.
“People would agree to our policies out front with the greeter that they needed to wear the masks whenever they were not seated at the table and then when that actually came to happen they refused,” Vilter said.
“We eventually made it so we are outside dining only and we’re six feet social distancing so we really only have about 11 tables to work with,” Vilter said.
Vilter said in a normal summer, she’d be seating 3 to 4 times as many people as she can right now. She said the loss of income is significant — June through August is when she makes the bulk of her income for the rest of the year.
“It’s very difficult for me to try to imagine what things are going to be like when I get to November, December of this year and I don’t have the cash flow that I had from the summertime,” Vilter said.
Tkach said early projections estimate three to four years for the local economy to recover.
“We won’t get back to 2019 hospitality numbers in this region probably until 2022 and that’s not unique to us, it’s just how it’s going to be,” Tkach said. “It’s how it was after the (Great Recession), it’s how it was after 9/11.”
