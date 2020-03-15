TRAVERSE CITY — Feeding hungry school children is at the top of the to-do list for area school districts in the wake of a mandatory three-week closure of all Michigan’s schools.
Finding day care for those children is another matter.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late Thursday that all Michigan K-12 schools would close from March 16 to April 5.
Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said all 16 districts under the ISD wing have plans in place so kids are going to be fed.
Matt Olson, superintendent of Benzie County Central Schools, said his district is working on a plan to use bus routes to deliver multiple days of food to any students who want it, regardless of whether they are eligible for free and reduced price meals.
Olson said meals will be delivered one or two days per week. He hopes delivery will start Tuesday.
“It’s new and I’m expecting some bugs, but we’re taking this opportunity to go where the kids are,” Olson said. “I’m hopeful that this is going to work.”
The problem of finding day care for kids whose parents are working is a much harder one, he said. Benzie has a strong community network and people are banding together, with some offering to watch kids, as long as they aren’t sick.
“That happens on snow days, but obviously this is not a snow day,” Olson said. “It’s going to be an extraordinary challenge.”
Benzie students are being given options for keeping up with their school work during the time off, but it’s not a requirement, he said. Internet access is very limited in the county and many families don’t have it.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is working on potential childcare options for parents with a focus on supporting those who are in the emergency response, medical and nursing fields. All teachers and staff will be paid while schools are closed, said Jim Pavelka, interim superintendent.
“The safety and care of your child is our No. 1 concern,” Pavelka said at a press conference Friday.
Nicola Philpott, president of the Westwood Elementary PTO and a parent of children in the TCAPS system, is glad Whitmer closed the schools and said it was the correct decision.
“Given that there is still a lot that we don’t know about this new virus, it is the prudent thing to do,” Philpott said. “Since there are not enough testing supplies in Michigan yet, our best approach is to reduce transmission by avoiding groups of people.”
Janet Beebe is a mother of three children in Elk Rapids Public Schools and a college freshman who is on his way home. Beebe had some sound advice for her children to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.
“I keep telling them not to lick their friends,” she said with a laugh.
Beebe said she’s been trying to downplay the panic for her children as much as she can. Her concerns about the shutdown come down to whether the school year will be extended and how child learning will be affected.
TCAPS is giving its students academic activities in core areas — language arts and math for elementary students and language arts, math, science and social studies for secondary students.
Pavelka said whether the school year will be extended is a decision that will be made by the state, probably in the next couple of weeks. But he emphasized the district is in a dynamic situation that changes daily.
“Every day we do an assessment and figure out what we’re going to do the next day,” Pavelka said.
Beebe works from home, but she said the shutdown also causes major issues for parents who depend on school and other places to provide childcare while they are at work. Beebe said she has a solution for that.
“I was thinking all these high school kids need something to do, so maybe they can babysit,” she said.
Northwestern Michigan College suspended all of its face-to-face classes starting Monday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. They’ll stay closed until April 27, when students will return for final exams.
“We want to limit the disruption of learning as much as possible to our students,” said Nick Nissley, president of NMC.
All classes will be delivered online when possible, with students getting specific details from their instructors via email. Information will likely change as things evolve, and all updates will be posted at nmc.edu/coronavirus.
Counseling services are available for students feeling overwhelmed or anxious. East and North halls and the NMC apartments will remain open and food service will be available for those students who stay on campus.
The college has not closed and instructors will still be teaching. Other staff will also continue to work, said Diana Fairbanks, NMC executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
Area pantries are stepping up to fill in any gaps for children and families who may be impacted by the crisis.
Mary Stanton is executive director of Leelanau Christian Neighbors, which administers the Blessings in a Backpack program for Leelanau schools. Extra bags of food were sent to Northport School on Friday that were sent home with children.
Extra food was ordered so the program is double stocked.
“The schools are very concerned about the children,” Stanton said.
The LCN pantry in Lake Leelanau remains open.
The Father Fred Foundation food pantry will be closed, but is offering drive-up service that will let people call in their food order and pick it up at the door. They also have the boost program in place, which offers extra food for families with children.
The organization has temporarily suspended donations of food, clothing and furniture in order to stop the spread of the virus and is asking that people only make financial donations at this time. The pantry has a two-month supply of food on hand, but will buy more if needed.
