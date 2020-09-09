LANSING — A clash between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and critics who argue she’s overstepped executive bounds begs an answer from the Michigan Supreme Court — and hours of arguments offered little hint at what the greater court might do.
The case, brought by three western Michigan health clinics and one patient, challenges the Constitutionality of Whitmer’s State of Emergency extensions under Michigan law, among other issues. It was initially filed — and remains in — federal court, only heading under the Supreme Court’s purview via a request from the case’s federal judge.
Since the pandemic began its spread across the mitten state in March, Whitmer, a democrat, has issued 170-plus executive orders under two distinct, yet similar, state laws, according to the Associated Press.
While one of them sets a time limit for states of emergency and requires legislative input, the other does not.
Which applies — and whether the acts are constitutional in the first place — has become the lawsuit’s crux.
Locals prove mixed on the matter.
Traverse City resident Amber Stafford felt Whitmer’s initial orders were strong ones, and appreciates efforts since March to heal the state’s economy.
The governor’s approach to reopening in July — relaxing restrictions in select northern reaches of the state — left a poor taste in her mouth.
“I get the side of the economy, but I just don’t think the safety of locals was taken into account — especially with bars and restaurants,” Stafford said Wednesday.
Still, she doesn’t feel Whitmer’s continued orders, including more recent ones concerning public mask-wearing, constitute an excessive use of power.
How effective Whitmer’s actions have been isn’t the issue at-hand, however.
“This case is not about the wisdom of the governor’s decisions during this pandemic. It is instead about the structure of our government,” Amy Murphy, an attorney for the health care providers challenging Whitmer, told the Associated Press.
Local attorney Paul Jarboe finds the matter, which he’s followed casually, frustrating. He argues efforts should instead be focused on “wisdom” — the state’s best next move.
“It looks like a lot of the actions and reactions may be more politically motivated than science-motivated,” Jarboe said. “As a citizen, I would like to see everybody on the same page to try to move this state, and our community, forward.
“That’s easier said than done, unfortunately.”
Lower courts have upheld Whitmer’s authority, and a 2-1 August Court of Appeals decision criticizes efforts by legislators and others to rescind the governor’s powers, which were voluntarily granted by the legislature in passing the laws granting them.
Jarboe isn’t surprised such a question has reached the Supreme Court.
“It’s too important of an issue to have it not reviewed by the state’s highest court,” he said Wednesday.
The suit’s plaintiffs — the Midwest Institute of Health, Wellston Medical Center, Primary Health Services and patient Jeffery Gulick — filed the suit on May 12 over two of Whitmer’s since-rescinded executive orders shutting down “non-essential” medical treatment, among other businesses, earlier on in the pandemic. Plaintiffs argue shutting down “non-essential” medical treatment threatened specialized clinics with insolvency and patients with delayed care, according to Wednesday’s oral arguments.
They now claim the orders shouldn’t have been possible in the first place, since they were made during an extension of her initial state of emergency. Under one of the laws in question, a 28-day time limit is set for such enactments.
Attorneys for Whitmer, along with fellow defendants Attorney General Dana Nessel and Robert Gordon, state director of Health and Human Services, argued the questions are moot since the orders at hand are no longer active.
Those arguments ran from minutes to hours, with Supreme Court justices interjecting with sharp questions and pokes at each sides’ arguments.
And they aren’t Whitmer’s only challenges — a lawsuit filed by the state’s Republican-led legislature is still pending with the Supreme Court, and a look through federal court dockets lists several other recently filed suits.
And while the original intent was to challenge Whitmer’s shutdown of clinics and other businesses amid what looked to be forced insolvency, other business owners feel differently.
In the spring, Whitmer’s orders forced Dave Reppen, owner of the downtown Traverse City-based Petoskey Pretzel Co., to shutter his still-young storefront for two months.
Reppen said business has boomed since, however, and he’s glad for the governor’s abundant caution.
“I’m very thankful for what our governor’s done for us — keeping Michigan from blowing up like many of the other states are now,” said Reppen, who’s since added plexiglass, a more thorough cleaning regimen and a strict mask policy for customers and staff. “I think taking the proactive approach has worked out well for Michigan.”
To date, more than 6,500 Michigan residents have succumbed to COVID-19, AP reported.
Wednesday’s oral arguments provided justices the chance to ask questions and push at each side’s arguments, Jarboe said. In his experience, justices review such a case beforehand and may or may not have formed an opinion before the hearing begins.
A vote comes next, either shortly after the hearing or in the days after, he added, in which justices cast their opinions. A majority opinion, and potentially dissenting opinion, will be drafted and a decision won’t be announced until those opinions are released.
Justices could also decide not to answer the questions at all.
“For state law, the Michigan Supreme Court’s the last stop — once you get there, it’s the end of the road,” Jarboe said. “So I think they want to be sure that they’re right.”
Still, Jarboe questions the motives at hand, and wonders how political some legal challenges against Whitmer have been.
“People’s livelihoods, their businesses, whether they get to go to school in-person, all of that’s on the line,” Jarboe said. “It would be nice (for these parties) to spend energy … moving those things forward, instead of spending their time in courtrooms arguing about statutes and what authority somebody does or doesn’t have.
“I think the common person is probably frustrated with the whole thing.”
