TRAVERSE CITY — Fast and free testing will make its way to Traverse City this weekend.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department, with the help of the Sheriff's department, will offer free COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday for the second time in as many months.
Health officials forged a partnership with an Ann Arbor-based lab LynxDx to streamline wait times both for those trying to get tested and receive their results.
“The need in the demand for accessible testing to the community is high,” said Mike Lahey, the health department's emergency preparedness director who helped coordinate the event. “We recognize that, and our county health department here is working diligently to try to bring more of that resource to the northwest region of our state.”
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said department workers have heard stories of people driving to Lansing and Grand Rapids because testing sites locally were booked up to a week out.
Also, testing events that can't deliver results inside of a week can also complicate, or render moot, contract tracing efforts, health officials said. Results were not fully available until at least 10 days after the GTCHD-hosted event at Turtle Creek Stadium held in partnership with the National Guard.
That turnaround time, health officials said is “critical” on the back end.
“Identifying a positive case is important but being able to see that case investigation and to develop their list of contacts so that we can properly quarantine and isolate all related to that positive really is how that testing tool is strengthened,” Lahey said.
As a solution, Lahey said the health department forged a partnership with an Ann Arbor-based lab LynxDx to decrease turnaround time to just 72 hours. That’s not a direct response to the recent uptick in cases, he said, as the partnership was in the works prior to the Independence Day holiday.
Lahey said all who attend the event should have results by Tuesday.
“An important part of their (LynxDx) process is to not overextend themselves,” Lahey said. “They take on events like this strategically and implement a lot of the advanced technology within their lab to make sure that the turnaround time is quick.”
Similar events, through District Health Department No. 10, took place earlier this week in parking lots at Kalkaska Middle School and Grayling High School. More than 130 were tested in Kalkaska and nearly 100 in the first three hours at the Grayling event, said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer.
Those health officials worked with BioReference Laboratories in New Jersey, which so far has been the state’s partner in National Guard-assisted events.
Partnering with the Sheriff's department will also cut down on traffic snarls and long wait times, which plagued the Turtle Creek event where 800 people turned out.
Kevin Hughes, health officer for District No. 10, said easy access to testing is part of the department's COVID-19 strategy.
"Through collaboration with the National Guard and the Michigan State Police on these pop-up testing sites, we can provide additional testing locations to residents in our communities. We see this as an enhancement to the testing services being provided by our hospitals and health care partners," Hughes said.
Patients can provide their driver's license and insurance information online to sign up ahead of time. They’ll be able to utilize a “fast track” line, funneled aside by three lanes of traffic set up to make sure cars do not spill out onto the roadway.
Others who pull in can scan a QR code with their smartphone to input their registration without the process of physically handing off paperwork.
Those who test positive will be directly notified by health workers as part of further case investigation, while those with negative results will be able to access that information through a patient portal.
The events will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Traverse City East Middle School parking lot, 1776 Three Mile Rd.
Testing is available to any Michigan resident and no appointments are taken.
By the numbers
Health officials across northern Lower Michigan on Thursday announced 13 new COVID-19 cases since the day prior.
Authorities assigned more than half of those new cases to Grand Traverse County, which on Thursday announced seven additional cases since Wednesday. That brings the county's total to 136 confirmed cases and 5 reported deaths since the pandemic began — more cases than any other up north county.
Records show Alpena and Otsego counties, however, experienced more deaths than others in the region at 11 and 13, respectively.
Health officials also on Thursday announced single new cases since the day prior in Antrim, Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, Leelanau and Roscommon counties, statistics show.
The total is now 863 confirmed cases and 49 deaths across the 17-county region.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan also on Thursday announced a new possible public exposure site: Little Traverse Yacht Club in Harbor Springs from 4 to 10 p.m. July 14.
Medical officials advise anyone there during those times to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.
State health officials on Thursday announced 699 new COVID-19 cases across Michigan since the day prior, along with seven additional deaths — most of the latter added through after-the-fact death records reviews.
That brings Michigan's tally to nearly 76,000 cases and 6,148 reported deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The United States crossed the 4 million cases threshold on Thursday, according to data tracked by scientists at Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
More than 143,800 people in the United States have died from the pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Johns Hopkins' data shows.
Worldwide 15.3 million people have been infected and more than 625,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.