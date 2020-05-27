LANSING — Nearly 48,000 Michigan farmers can apply for COVID-19 pandemic relief payments as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s $16 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a release from the State Emergency Operations Center.
The application process began May 26. Applications through local USDA Farm Service Agency offices will be accepted through Aug. 28.
The FSA has worked to streamline the application process by not requiring an acreage report and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed. Application and certification documentation may be requested, according to the release.
Aid through the CFAP program is prorated. According to the release, “farmers will receive 80 percent of payment in the initial distribution with the remaining 20 percent paid as funds remain available. Farmers should start receiving payment within a week of enrolling, with payments being capped at $250,000 per individual recipient.”
Individuals who receive less than 75 percent of income from farming can receive CFAP payments if adjusted gross income is less than $900,000 annually.
More information and a list of eligible crops are available at www.farmers.gov/cfap.
“There is an army of people who grow, process, and retail our food who have also been hit hard by COVID-19,” Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development director Gary McDowell said in the release.
The latest information around COVID-19 and Michigan’s response is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
