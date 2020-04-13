Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.