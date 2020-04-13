TRAVERSE CITY — Kristen Burgess can’t sleep.
Her nights are haunted by worry for her husband Scott, who for two years has lived in a cell at Chippewa Correctional Facility.
“It’s almost as bad as right after he was arrested,” said Burgess, a 37-year-old mother of 8. “I told myself it can’t get any worse than what our family’s gone through. And then a pandemic hit and well, it’s gotten a lot worse.”
Scott Burgess pleaded guilty in 13th Circuit Court in 2018 to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after being found in bed, nude, with his adopted teenage daughter. He won’t be eligible for parole for another 10 years, but his wife worries about whether, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he’ll live to complete it.
“He’s 57 and he has chronic asthma. He’s not in good health,” said Kristen, of Fife Lake. “It’s terrifying. My 7-year-old asked me this morning, ‘Is daddy going to die?’ How do you answer that?”
The Upper Peninsula prison where he is incarcerated hasn’t seen any cases yet.
About 5,000 of the state’s 38,000 prisoners are being considered for parole because of concerns over the pandemic, according to Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz.
Elderly and medically vulnerable inmates are especially being evaluated at, and parole board members have been working nights and weekends to review cases, he said.
“We paroled more than 700 prisoners last month, we’ll do more than that this month, and we’re constantly talking with the governor’s office,” Gautz said.
Michigan law bars early release of prisoners — a practice dubbed “truth in sentencing.” It means, without executive or legislative action, only prisoners who’ve already served their minimum sentence can be considered for parole, Gautz said.
Burgess hopes her letters, calls and emails to the governor, legislators and other stakeholders might yield change.
She isn’t alone.
Greg Hall, whose mother is incarcerated and won’t be eligible for parole until August, started a petition earlier this month to urge government action.
“We’re hoping they’ll take a look at folks who are already approved, or people that are coming up on early release, or certainly people who are medically fragile,” Hall said.
His 65-year-old mother has several preexisting conditions he fears could make her more prone to coronavirus complications. Hall talks to his mother often, and she’s been gifted a number of free calls as visits have been shut down.
Last Hall checked, his mother’s prison had about 24 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“This isn’t about early release, necessarily — this is about the safety and wellbeing of people,” he said. “I mean, they could be killed by this virus.”
Hall worries conditions in jails and prisons — close proximity, limited access to hand sanitizer and crowded cells — make spread of COVID-19 more likely.
More than 1,540 have signed Hall’s online petition.
“I feel like the pressure that the MDOC and the governor’s office are under is having some results,” Burgess said.
She’s heard from friends and members of a Facebook group for family members of prisoners that some are being prepared for parole. Her husband wouldn’t qualify for that under current law, so she instead spent her time penning letters to the governor and making phone calls.
“I would say I’ve done pretty much everything I feel I can do, and I’m willing to do more,” Burgess said. “Those kinds of things really break my heart — Do they really care about the fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters in MDOC?”
Burgess speaks to her husband each morning — she gets 15 minutes on the phone with him at about 6 a.m.
“The rest of the day is just praying and refreshing the MDOC’s statistic chart, praying there’s not a case for him,” she said.
The MDOC has implemented several new policies and protocols in recent weeks to protect prisoners and staff, according to Gautz.
It includes a stricter screening process for anyone coming into a prison, be it staff, contractors or new prisoners.
They’re quizzed on symptoms and their temperatures are checked, Gautz said.
“We’re really trying to make sure we’re not having people come in who might have symptoms,” Gautz said. “What we’ve found is a lot of our staff, just like most people, aren’t able to get tested because of the lacking testing nationwide.”
To date, two corrections staffers and one prisoner have died after contracting COVID-19.
Another 86 corrections employees tested positive for the disease — those cases remain south of Saginaw so far, Gautz said.
The prisoner who died, a 55-year-old man incarcerated in Wayne County, wasn’t a known case. Gautz said he hadn’t complained of any symptoms or alerted prison medical staff before being found unresponsive in his cell on April 1. He later died at the hospital, where medical workers tested him.
“Prisoners don’t want to go into quarantine, they don’t want to be isolated for however long it will take to get that test back,” Gautz said, adding that corrections workers have since sent several messages to inmates and implored them to seek help if they show symptoms. “They also need to be thinking about their family that’s waiting for them to come home someday — their kids, their parents, their spouses.”
Any prisoners who qualify for testing — under stringent conditions that require county health department approval — are isolated pending results. Those showing significant symptoms are transported to facilities in Jackson or Carson City, where they can be separated from larger prison populations and better treated.
As of Tuesday, about 400 prisoners had been tested, and 238 of them were positive for the coronavirus. And while the MDOC tracks each case in prisons and makes the information available online, no such reporting requirements exist for jails, Gautz said.
Meal times have been reworked and classes have been halted or attendee-limited as well, and basketball courts and weight pits are shuttered. Transfers have also been suspended and cleaning has ramped up — including the use of bleach, normally off-limits for inmate safety.
Family members worry it won’t be enough.
Burgess hopes to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer take a closer look at prisons amid the outbreak and commute sentences or order a compassionate release for elderly and medically vulnerable inmates.
“The environment is really conducive to an explosive outbreak,” Hall said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before that occurs.”
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
