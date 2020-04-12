TRAVERSE CITY — Jamie Horton’s father is in his 70s and has a chronic respiratory illness.
The two live together on a Kingsley farm and Horton, who works in the operating room at Munson Medical Center, doesn’t want to take any chances on bringing the coronavirus home from work.
He’s staying in a condo on Eighth Street that is normally used as a short-term rental, but is empty because of the pandemic.
“I just needed to get away from him,” Horton said. “This was an opportunity to make sure I didn’t get him sick.”
The condo is one of three owned by Sam Flamont, Trent Sims, Ryan Anderson and Riley Bullough. All are being used for free, said Flamont, a real estate agent.
“They were just setting there empty so we wanted to do something with them,” Flamont said.
People around the area are offering up hotel rooms, church sanctuaries, B & B’s and more for first responders and health care workers who don’t want to risk exposing a family member who has a compromised immune system to the virus.
Sojourn Church filled its sanctuary and an all purpose room with bunks from the Lake Ann summer camp and retreat center, making room for 30 people to sleep, if needed.
Nobody has yet taken the church up on its offer, but it is ready, said Dave Lamb, pastor of leadership development.
“If you wait until the need is pressing, then you’ve waited too long,” Lamb said. “You have to prepare for it.”
Under normal circumstances, parishioners would have dropped off homemade goodies to anyone staying there. Now they’ll have to make do with factory-wrapped snacks, Lamb said.
A dorm at Northwestern Michigan College is also at the ready. The college is coordinating with the Grand Traverse County Emergency Operations Center to have East Hall available if needed, said Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
The hall has not been needed yet, Fairbanks said.
Munson Manor is located next to the hospital and is normally used by families of very sick patients. The rooms are now reserved for those front line workers, though only a few have used them, said Brian Lawson, Munson’s communications director.
A parking lot has also been made available for workers who want to bring their RVs with them, he said.
Munson is working with the community and the Grand Traverse County Health Department to put together housing resources in case they are needed, Lawson said.
But many are making the offer on their own. Bill and Toni Sweets, owners of Cobblestone Inn in Williamsburg, say they are blessed to be able to let workers stay in their restored Victorian farmhouse free of charge.
The idea to offer the rooms came from Toni, a registered nurse at Munson. The couple’s daughter is a nursing assistant there.
The Sweets recently put their offer on Facebook and are hoping someone takes them up on it.
“We thought we might as well open it up so people don’t bring bad things home to their families,” Bill Sweet said.
Lamb said Sojourn Church was not approached by Munson and the church’s beds are for any first responder or health care worker, not just those employed by Munson.
“It came to our attention that some health care workers were concerned because they had high-risk people at home,” Lamb said. “Our building is setting empty. We’re not using it for services. It’s just something we could do.”
The lower level of the church is leased to the YMCA child care center, which is closed right now. If the center re-opens the church will no longer offer its rooms, Lamb said.
He also wants parents to know that the beds for health care workers are on a different floor — not in the child care center.
Horton, who in May will complete the NMC nursing program at NMC, said he is so grateful to have a place to stay where he won’t have to worry about exposing his father.
“I was absolutely amazed by this,” he said. “It’s very nice to see people in the community reach out like that.”
