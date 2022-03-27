TRAVERSE CITY — In a change from recent years, COVID-19 is not front of mind as Traverse City residents start spring break.

While residents expressed concerns about restrictions on Friday, they said it was better to travel now and quarantine if they got sick than to stay home and miss traveling because of COVID-19.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

Ben Buchan, 60, plans to go to Disneyworld with his 9-year-old and 11-year-old granddaughters for five days. They had tried to go in recent years but faced closures and restrictions at the Florida amusement park.

“I’m concerned but not scared,” Buchan said. “We’ll probably take masks in our pocket and kind of feel our way through the airport. But, if they want me to wear a mask or if I feel like I want to wear a mask, I could always put one on. But, I don’t know if masks really do anything anyways. It filters the oxygen you breathe in and breathe out.”

Likewise, Jacob Newman, a 20-year-old Traverse City resident, is flying to Spain to see a friend for spring break and said this is the first time he will be traveling to “the other side of the world.”

He said he has to quarantine to travel outside of the country and is nervous about testing positive, getting stuck in Spain and not coming back to America.

“I believe you have to have your vaccine card in order to get to Spain but like I have to do a bunch of stuff for Spain, Belgium, all the different places and everything. So, that’s what I’m more nervous about, having that being interrupted,” he said.

His friend Matthew Sayre, a 21-year-old Illinois resident was also traveling — driving to California “to go jump in the ocean,” bringing COVID-19 tests “just in case.”

“Take any chance you get to travel, no matter what the cost,” he said.

The percentage of COVID-19 test results that turn up infections each day (percent positivity) in the Grand Traverse region has been on the decline since February.

The ongoing decline in new COVID-19 infections also means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced Grand Traverse County from high- to medium risk rating on March 4.

According to Grand Traverse County’s weekly Pulse Check, which discusses weekly trends for the region, percent positivity now is 8.5 percent for the past 14 days, averaging about nine cases a day with no deaths. This a dramatic decline from rates that hovered above 20 percent for months as two variants of the virus — delta and omicron — spread rapidly in communities.

By Friday, according to Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 tracker, the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients in Munson Healthcare hospitals dropped to 25, a decline of about nine inpatients since March 10, with 19 of them at Munson Medical Center, a decline of three inpatients since the same date.

There were also 112,465 cases and 1,917 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic, the tracker said.

Michael Larson, 20, said he wasn’t going anywhere for spring break, and COVID-19 didn’t factor into the equation.

“Other than that, just going to work every day like I do,” he said.