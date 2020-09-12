TRAVERSE CITY — Leland volleyball coach Laurie Glass was surprised when her players told her they would wear masks at all times during the 2020 season.
The Comets made that choice long before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order last week that requires face masks in sports. The players told Glass they felt wearing masks is safer than potentially exposing their tight-knit community of fewer than 400 people to COVID-19.
When Whitmer signed Executive Order 176, requiring masks be worn be all athletes during competition, the Comets anticipated their peers would mask up.
But the new order created an almost immediate schism in the Michigan sports community.
Now, a growing group of parents and athletes contend the executive orders are an unsafe alternative that put student-athletes at greater risk from restricted breathing during competition, rather than a mitigation effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students like Traverse City St. Francis runner Brenden Endres said they would quit organized sports altogether if they were forced to wear masks while competing.
Sarah Carroll, a Traverse City parent of a 11- and 6-year-old athletes, started a Facebook group to protest the order that gained more than 15,000 members in a week.
“It’s difficult for people to see how serious COVID is when they haven’t had it happen to their family,” said Leland volleyball player Jana Molby. “While it may be difficult to wear a mask, I think it’s a lot more difficult to watch one of your family members suffer.”
Carroll and those who’ve signed onto the Facebook group say such safety decisions should be left to parents.
“I think parents can choose what risks they would like to take for their children,“ Carroll said. ”I think our choices have been taken away from us for the last six months.”
Parents, athletes, administrators and coaches are divided on the issue, but they all agree on one thing — kids need sports for their well-being.
All have been searching for guidance in a compromising situation and have had trouble finding consistent information.
According to Karissa Niehoff, Executive Director of the National Federation of State High School Association, guidance has been “speculative” based on how sports are played and reports from member associations.
“We just don’t have evidence there to make an informed decision either way,” Niehoff said. “I think what would be the worst situation for kids nationwide would be if we threw caution to the wind and just said we don’t need masks anywhere. And then something were to erupt again and they would have to go back home and stop activities again with a number of sicknesses now that perhaps could have been somewhat mitigated.“
Niehoff said there is little evidence of COVID risk on the field based on high school sports across the country, but there have been several recorded outbreaks in professional and college sports since their restart. The Northern Michigan Dune Bears had to fold after COVID-19 swept through the Northwoods League Clubhouse in early July.
Dr. Matt Jackson, Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Munson Hospitals, said the data is clear that masks are an effective means of mitigation and masks are not dangerous to athletes in competition.
“All of the data shows that there’s really no evidence of any dangers in preventing the flow of oxygen or buildup of carbon dioxide in the mask,” Jackson said. “In cold weather climates a lot of football and soccer players already wore gaiter or facial coverings. It’s a common thing to have something over your face in cold weather while exercising.”
Still, anecdotal evidence has led many coaches and parents to fight the order and refuse to let their kids wear masks.
“Asking kids to wear a mask while they are in sports in ludicrous,” said St. Francis cross country country coach Julie Duffing. “I would rather be fired over disobeying an executive order rather than being fired for one of my athletes dying on my watch.”
Enforcement of the order falls on administrators and event organizers, as MHSAA referees have been instructed not to enforce the mask rules. However, officials like Nate Wilson, who referee for the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association, will be tasked with enforcement that will include three-game suspensions for coaches who violate the rules.
“I don’t know one parent or coach who has come to me as a member of the board and agreed with this decision,” said Fritz Heller, Coaching Director at Grand Traverse Hockey Association. “Our foremost goal is to have the players healthy, happy, safe and still playing hockey. If this we what we have to do to play hockey we will. It doesn’t mean any of us like it.”
Despite the uproar in some circles, many simply took the order and adjusted their routines to meet requirements to take the field.
Football players at Traverse City West took the order in stride according to head coach Greg Vaughan. Vaughan said his players were used to the masks from their prior practices and “won’t complain” as long as they are playing at the end of the day.
Molby and her Leland teammates said became accustomed to the masks after a few practices.
Carroll and many of parents who signed onto the ’Unmask Youth Sports in MI’ group have threatened to pull their children from sports, but Carroll said she believes any secession will be from children who haven’t yet reached high school.
Glass said she and other coaches have full understanding of the risk factors parents need to weigh for their kids to play sports and have made it clear there are no repercussions for sitting out a season.
“I believe that the data that we have in front of us shows that the the masks don’t show any evidence of being harmful with exercise,” Jackson said. ”It certainly is uncomfortable, and when we expose all kids to this we may have certain cases where we may make exceptions. But the risk of getting this virus is also very much in the equation.”
