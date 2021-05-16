OMENA — The prom dress was yellow, sewn more than 60 years ago by Kathy Miller’s mother, who gave the garment a modest scoop neck and an empire waist.
The fabric was lightweight linen, and Miller remembers the dress’s clean lines and fine workmanship even though she only wore it once.
“My mother will still sometimes say, ‘I have to get my sewing machine out,’” Miller said, of Brenda Fox Kerrigan, 97, a resident of Bay Ridge Assisted Living Center’s memory care unit.
But if Kerrigan reminisced like this in recent weeks, about the wedding dress she sewed for a cousin, for example, or the denim quilts she hand-cut, hand-pieced and crafted for veterans, Miller couldn’t hear it.
That’s because at least two positive cases of COVID-19 among employees of Bay Ridge have forced lockdowns, as detailed in communications to residents’ families from Bay Ridge’s corporate owner, Heritage Senior Communities.
“All communal dining and small group activities, indoor and outdoor visits will be postponed until further notice,” an April 12 email from Heritage Senior Communities stated.
A similar email was sent two weeks later, on April 26, following a positive test in a second employee.
Miller said she and her mother are both vaccinated, that it was her understanding the positive cases had been identified in unvaccinated employees, which Miller said she found both confusing and heartbreaking.
“Why would someone who works with the elderly, who they know are so vulnerable, choose not to get a vaccine — I do not understand that,” Miller said.
It is a question those who manage senior healthcare facilities struggle with today, and have wrestled with since the vaccine became available, said Kevin Lindell, of SEIU Healthcare, a union representing nursing home, hospital and home care workers.
While SEIU does not represent Heritage employees, Lindell said he has seen the challenge first hand among those the organization does represent.
For example, of the approximately 3,000 member employees who work in the Detroit area, only about 800 have been vaccinated, he said.
“We’re polling our members, we’re working with the City of Detroit to offer incentives, we’re brainstorming on conference calls because yes, it is definitely a concern,” Lindell said.
Heritage Corporate Marketing Coordinator Julie Benedict said 53 percent of the company’s staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 45 percent have received two doses.
Benedict said vaccinated staff are eligible for wage increases and can wear cloth or surgical masks while those who are unvaccinated must wear N95 masks.
“At this point, however, it seems that the most successful encouragement for staff to be vaccinated comes from within,” Benedict said. “Many of our managers, co-workers, residents, and family members are leading by example, doing what they can for the good of others, and getting vaccinated.”
State officials estimate 118,066 vaccines have been administered to long-term care facility staff, said Lynn Sutfin, of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
A March MDHHS general survey of those 16 and older who declined the vaccine showed 60 percent or more said they were concerned about side effects, didn’t want to be a test subject, wanted to know more about safety and wanted to wait and see how well it worked on others before getting it themselves.
Previous SEIU estimates showed the overall vaccination rate among workers at residential facilities who care for seniors at between 40 and 60 percent — a figure that’s in line with data provided by Rose Coleman, Chief Operating Officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions.
She said about 70 percent of the county-owned nursing home’s staff is vaccinated, though she added those who have so far chosen not to be vaccinated, generally don’t give a reason why.
Shutdowns have occurred at the Pavilions for positive COVID-19 cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and residents, Coleman said.
Lindell acknowledged the current tension over vaccinations is three-fold: families of vulnerable adults in residential settings who want staff to be vaccinated so visitations can return; employees who cite misinformation or personal preference for their decision to refuse or delay vaccination; and a facility’s management being unwilling or unable to require vaccination because of union contracts, legal advice, the tight labor market, or all three.
A May 5 letter to Miller from Heritage Director of Operations Lauren Gowman acknowledged the same challenges Lindell described.
Heritage has educated employees about the vaccine but cannot legally terminate employees based on their vaccination status, Gowman said.
“Heritage Senior Communities has also been advised not to mandate the vaccine for employees that were used under emergency use authorization,” Gowman said. “I have yet to hear of a Health Care system or provider in Michigan that has mandated the vaccination.”
Whether that position will change when and if the vaccines receive full Federal Drug Administration approval is an unknown.
“The labor market is currently at the most difficult point Heritage Senior Communities has ever encountered in our history,” Gowman’s letter states. “There is simply a shortage of people who want to work, and it is extremely competitive to attract and retain staff to provide quality care to people like Brenda.”
Gowman encouraged Miller to schedule an “airlock visit” with her mother, but Miller said her mother’s health status makes any kind of barrier virtually impossible to work around.
Kerrigan has been diagnosed with dementia, Miller said, is hard of hearing, does not communicate well over the phone and has been known to remove her hearing aides and take them apart.
Unseasonably cold temperatures and other logistical challenges made attempts at window visits unsuccessful in April and early May, she said.
Advocating for improving quality of life for residents of licensed facilities, like encouraging vaccinations, is the role of the state’s Long Term Ombudsman, a state-funded position created in 1972.
The office, with 18 full and part-time staff, is stretched thin, said Ombudsman Salli Pung.
“We are responsible to advocate for residents in Michigan’s 4,887 licensed LTC settings with a total of 102,914 licensed beds,” Pung said. “A national study of the ombudsman program from years ago recommended that the ombudsman to resident ratio be 1:2,000. Our state ratio is over 1:5000.”
Family members of other residents of long term care facilities in northern Michigan also said they’d also experienced canceled visits, due to positive cases among unvaccinated facility staff, though declined to share stories citing concerns for residents.
Miller said she hasn’t seen her mother since Easter.
“Time is the same for my mother, whether its one day, one week or one month but that’s not the case for the rest of our family,” Miller said.
“Its horrible for us,” she said. “Time does pass, and its very, very hard not to be able to see her.”