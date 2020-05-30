BEULAH — Benzie Bus employees who are working through the pandemic are getting extra pay, with bus drivers getting a $4 per hour bump and managers getting $200 per week.
Employees at another agency, Benzie Senior Resources, are getting an extra $2 per hour, some of which will be reimbursed by the state.
Both agencies are partly supported by voted millages paid through property taxes.
The issue came up at a recent Benzie County Commission meeting during a discussion on hazard pay for first responders, which the board turned down.
The Benzie Bus increase was approved by the Benzie Transportation Authority Board of Directors, which is appointed by the county board, but is otherwise autonomous.
Benzie Bus has 40 employees. Of those, 16 have been furloughed and 24 are getting what Executive Director Bill Kennis calls essential worker pay, including five managers. Kennis was also recently given a $7,000 bonus that was not related to the pandemic.
The extra pay is retroactive to April 1 and goes until the end of the crisis, Kennis said.
As of May 29 the tally was 2,822 hours, or about $11,300, he said.
Benzie County Commissioner Art Jeannot is concerned about how it looks to other county employees.
He learned of the extra pay in a newspaper article.
“It was a reckless and irresponsible thing to do without discussing with the county board,” Jeannot said. “They didn’t consult with any other county officials on how that might impact requests coming from other county employees.”
Jeannot said bus drivers have no more risk of getting COVID-19 than people who work in grocery stores, gas stations, dry cleaners and more.
“I’m concerned about how it looks to other county employees,” he said.
During the pandemic county government employees have been kept on the payroll and kept their health care benefits, though not all are working every day.
Commissioner Sherry Taylor questioned the pay bump that 21 employees with Benzie Senior Resources will get.
Executive Director Doug Durand said the extra pay is mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for direct care workers and his agency will be reimbursed.
But Taylor said not all of the employees are direct care workers. She is also concerned that the nonprofit agency is supported by a county-wide Commission on Aging millage that brings in over $1 million.
“We would love nothing more than to give all employees who have to work that money, but where do we get it?” Taylor said. “Agencies like Benzie Bus and Senior Resources make decisions about spending their money without thinking about the taxpayer.”
The Benzie County Commission on Aging, which is the Benzie Board of Commissioners, contracts with Senior Resources to provide services such as Meals on Wheels, supports the Gathering Place senior center and more.
Durand said about half of the agency’s funding comes from the millage, with the rest coming from state and federal sources.
Some employees have been laid off and only those that are working will be eligible for the extra pay, which will be retroactive to April 1, Durand said.
Nearly 40 percent of Benzie Bus’ annual budget of $1.7 million comes from a 0.5-mill voted tax that was renewed in March. The millage this year will bring in about $643,000.
In an email sent to BTA board members earlier this month and obtained by the Record-Eagle, Kennis said the agency stands to make a bottom line profit of $200,000 this year.
“Shsssss, our millage just passed so it’s a delicate discussion,” Kennis wrote in the email.
Kennis said ridership is down about 75 percent. That, along with the furlough of 16 employees, saved the agency money, cutting expenses nearly in half, he said.
Benzie Bus also benefited from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, signed into law in March 27, which provides $25 billion for transit agencies — about three times more than was received in FY 2020. The funds are to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
Benzie Bus recently got a check for $94,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is dispersing the federal money to transit agencies throughout the state. The amount is about double what Benzie Bus got last year.
Kennis said the extra money will be set aside for future use.
“The CARES Act had to make decisions quickly and we don’t know what the future will bring,” he said. “We don’t know what will happen in the fall.”
The county turned down hazard pay of $250 per week for its first responders earlier this week because it would have cost the county $110,000. They also cited the HEROES Act passed by the House of Representatives that would allow for a four-month federal income tax break for first responders and establish a $200 billion fund for hazard pay for front-line workers.
The bill has not been passed by the Senate and the White House has threatened veto it.
Kennis in March announced that he was leaving Benzie Bus.
His contract was to set to expire June 1 and he was to stay on until then unless he found another position.
At that time Kennis said he was seeking a post that would pay more and didn’t feel comfortable asking for a raise as the bus system is publicly supported. He also declined a 3 percent bonus at that time.
After the COVID-19 outbreak started, Kennis was asked to stay on as director on an interim basis. A new month-to-month contract that begins June 1 indicates that Kennis will be paid $80,000 per year and may be given a 10 percent bonus in addition to the $7,000, based on his evaluation and board approval.
He was paid $77,000 annually for the last two years.
The BTA is continuing its search for a new executive director, according to the contract.
