TRAVERSE CITY — “No covid” is a mainstay note in police report narratives, corrections officers take daily temperatures and the population they care for shrinks by the week.
This “new normal” has become vital for officers who risk bringing COVID-19 home to their families and arrestees who could bring a fast-spreading disease into closed jail environments.
And according to state experts, it’s a step forward — one that reaches beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m hoping the experience will move people toward a lighter touch in terms of incarcerating people when they don’t need to be,” said University of Michigan Law Professor Margo Schlanger. “I mean, what are they doing there? Why do we need taxpayers to house them in a way that actually undermines their economic well-being … that undermines their health, that undermines the robustness of their community ties?”
Practices of doling out more tickets than handcuffs and focusing more on bonding out than keeping in fall neatly in line with guidelines Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration suggested early this year.
Amid the pandemic, they mean those charged with crimes, and the deputies taking care of them, stay safer, according to Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.
When the pandemic began, McCormack and other state officials knew reducing inmate counts was a paramount step — if COVID made its way into jails, stopping the spread within would prove daunting, if not impossible.
“We were fortunate to have just finished the task force recommendations — recommendations that would reduce jail populations long before we knew anything about COVID-19,” McCormack said, adding that the process involved input from dozens of experts and community members. “Obviously, we didn’t go through a 12-month process to come up with recommendations in case we had a pandemic. We went through the process because jail populations had grown significantly over the last 30 years and it wasn’t clearly making our communities safer — and it’s costing a lot of money.
“They’re recommendations that make sense without a public health crisis.”
It worked — local jails have significantly cut inmate populations during the past month, according to several northern Michigan sheriffs.
“We’re at the lowest level we’ve ever had,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, whose jail hosts 10 inmates — down from about 20 in early March. “We did, you know, what pretty much everybody else did.”
“What everybody else did” includes releasing work-release inmates to limit coming and going, instituting a medical check upon booking and working with courts to bond out lesser offenders. Jails in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim counties have instituted similar practices.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford said last month his jail has stepped up cleaning measures and encouraged deputies to use discretion when making arrests. He did not return a request for population numbers or updated protocols Thursday.
“We’re at 18 to date — two weeks ago we were at about 26 or 27,” said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. “We’ve got a lot of ‘em that were released through the courts.”
Grand Traverse County’s inmate count, as of Monday, was 101. The norm pre-pandemic was closer to 135, according to Sheriff Tom Bensley and Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff.
In another departure from the norm, more of those inmates face felony charges than misdemeanors.
More than 50,000 Americans have died since the coronavirus began to spread through the nation, according to the Associated Press. Michigan’s nearly 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths make it the third-hardest hit state, eclipsed only by New York and New Jersey.
So far, no northern Michigan jails have reported infected inmates.
“We’re able to do more social distancing,” Bean said. “I also think that, administratively, we’ve been able to make decisions where we don’t keep people in close quarters.”
Re-addressing bonds has been a substantial part of the process. Courts are processing fewer cases and hearings under the pandemic, and bond hearings are being conducted regularly and remotely.
“There’s a lot of people in jail who don’t need to be — and they’re there because they can’t pay bonds,” Schlanger said. “We’re overusing bonds as a method to try to get people to show up at trial.”
Those decisions largely come from judges individually, but McCormack hopes the more forgiving, nuanced view of bonds as a tool reach beyond the pandemic. From what she heard through the 12 months she served on the task force, few feel the system as-is is successful.
Schendel doesn’t anticipate most new practices sticking around — once things open up, his department has a stack of waiting warrants and probation violations to sort through.
But McCormack thinks it may be hard to avoid.
“Franky, the budget problems that we’re all going to be facing after this pandemic — at the city level, the county level and at the state level — are unbelievably significant,” she said.
The “trial run” jails face now may determine the fate of any reforms to come.
“This has kind of given us an opportunity to run the experiment, see how it goes,” McCormack said. “I think it’ll give us some information that we otherwise wouldn’t have — how did it work? What happened?”
