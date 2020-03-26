TRAVERSE CITY — Lots of people have been wearing hospital gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say they are a no-no for the general public.
The spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still being studied, but it appears to be spread in respiratory droplets from people coughing or sneezing. Other people breathe in the droplets, which can live for up to three hours in the air, a new study says.
People also pick up the virus by touching surfaces with the droplets and then touching their face, where it gets into the body through the mucous membranes — the eyes, nose and mouth — not through the skin.
The virus will stick to a glove just as easily, if not better than to their hand, experts say. Gloves may also give a person a false sense of security.
“Gloves are not recommended for the general public and are not likely to be all that effective in protecting against COVID-19,” said Michelle Klein, director of personal health for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
“The gloves just create a surface for the virus to cling to, and the virus can then be transferred to items that you touch while wearing the gloves or be transferred to your hands when you remove the gloves,” Klein said. “The very best way to pro- tect yourself is to wash your hands well with soap and water.”
The Centers for Disease Control have issued guidelines for me- dical personnel on using gloves, but have issued no such guidelines for the general public.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, has no recommendations on wearing gloves, said Erin Luckhardt, public information officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
The thing to focus on is not touching your face and washing your hands, Meyerson recommends.
“The best way to protect yourself is to stay home,” Luckhardt said.
