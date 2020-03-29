TRAVERSE CITY — When the call went out for frontline volunteers at Munson Medical Center, Brianna Balogh was one of the first to raise a gloved hand.
Her job? Disinfect A2, the unit housing COVID-19 positive patients.
Balogh, 27, is a Technician II in Munson Medical Center’s Environmental Services Department. EVS staff are the cleaners, responsible for disinfecting all surfaces in the hospital including patient rooms and other public spaces like lobbies and bathrooms.
She volunteered to serve on A2, she said, because she wanted to be in the fight.
“We stop the spread of infection,” Balogh said. “Doctors and nurses treat it, but we stop it.”
Balogh is among the thousands of workers in northwest Lower Michigan whose jobs are deemed essential under the “stay at home” order enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to combat the spread of COVID-19. They are the workers whose duties cannot be done remotely or paused altogether for weeks or months. There are obvious ones — nurses, doctors, law enforcement officers and firefighters. But there also are throngs whose duties are less high-profile, but equally essential — bus drivers, housekeeping workers, food service workers and grocery store employees.
And many of those jobs involve potential exposure to COVID-19.
Balogh said her initial concerns about exposure were taken seriously by her supervisor, and she and the 130 departmental employees were given education and supplies to do their jobs.
EVS staff use a product called Oxivir, proven to kill MERSA, SARS, the coronavirus and other pathogens, said Brynn Givens, the hospital’s EVS director.
Givens categorizes Balogh as brave and said she’s a roll model to her colleagues.
“She chose to work alongside staff on the unit,” Givens said. “She works to make things better for our patients and our community.”
Balogh said she did worry about the risk to her own health, and her boyfriend and her family expressed their concerns to her too. But the extensive training Munson provided made her feel confidant by following protocol she will lessen, if not eliminate, the risk.
“I will admit there was some anxiety but only at first,” Balogh said in a phone interview Wednesday. “But to be here for our patients, to help our nursing staff, to keep people safe. It makes me feel proud to work here.”
A day on the job goes like this:
“Me being on the morning shift, I come in at 7, gather my materials for the day, go up to the floor. I change into hospital scrubs before I enter the unit. I do a lot of hand hygiene. We follow droplet or droplet airborne precautions. Before I even go into the room to clean it, we use special three-tiered towers with an ultraviolet light we run for 30 minutes. It obliterates everything.”
Givens said a common misconception in the public is that EVS are sanitation workers. Their job is to disinfect, and in a healthcare setting like Munson, that means using EPA approved products to do more than clean, but clean and eliminate pathogens and microorganisms from every surface in the facility.
But those workers deemed essential have duties that reach far beyond area medical facilities.
Christopher Miller said he spends his entire shift working with the public at Oryana as its front-end manager. The store’s a little short-handed, with some employees opting to stay home to keep from being exposed.
Those who are working find themselves in a tough situation, Miller said. They’re trying to keep themselves healthy and safe while they do what they love and serve the public. He and they have families to go home to who are nervous as well.
“So we try to keep to ourselves and we’re using hand sanitizer as much as possible and protecting ourselves,” he said.
Miller coordinates the cashiers and baggers, and comes up with creative services to help out. Those include curbside pickup and making Wednesday a shopping day for anyone 55 or older, or immunocompromised.
“We’re trying to prevent the crowding, so Wednesdays are a busy day for us, so we are trying to help disburse the heavy traffic days to spread those out,” he said.
Miller said he’s also doing whatever else is needed around the store. Customers who come in can expect a longer wait, and they’ll also notice precautions employees are taking. Some are wearing masks and gloves —Miller said he chose not to.
Employees are also wiping down shopping carts, and they’ve marked spots on the floor to help ensure social distancing, Miller said. Recent exposure situations like at Target created even more concern, he said.
Miller said the public’s shown a lot of appreciation to Oryana employees, and the situation’s given him new appreciation of essential workers as well.
“I definitely think the truck drivers and the mechanics and the restaurants, they play a huge part as well, and I know they’re sacrificing their health and safety just as much as we are,” he said.
Transportation workers have become especially important in parts of the Grand Traverse region as bus services have pivoted services to serve communities.
Scott Powell’s shift used to start before sunrise.
Now, he’s in whenever he’s needed.
The longtime driver and maintenance worker for Benzie Bus is one of many deemed essential as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads through the mitten state’s northern reaches.
And he’s keeping at it.
“Well, I like to work,” said Powell, who on Thursday afternoon waxed buses in the facility’s garage. He spent the day before picking up groceries for the more at-risk residents on his route — the shop offers a senior discount on Wednesdays.
“I guess I enjoy the purpose of helping wherever I need to be.”
The 61-year-old and Benzie Bus’ other remaining drivers split their shifts between transporting smaller busloads — only two to three passengers at a time — picking up groceries, prescriptions and food pantry bundles, and maintaining the grounds and buses vital to keeping things running.
Every minute of downtime is spent cleaning and disinfecting his bus.
The errand-running — free, adding on the service’s waived bus fares — proves appreciated by Powell’s customers. Grocery drop-offs began March 20.
“I think they really like it — then they can stay inside,” said Powell, who lives near Frankfort and has two adult children he hopes are being cautious enough. “People that can’t get out, they can at least order something and have it delivered to them without having to go outside.”
He’s not too worried about contracting coronavirus, which ranges in severity and can be deadly for those with pre-existing conditions. Powell said he doesn’t smoke and tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
He clings to the normalcy of clocking in each day.
Still, it’s hard to ignore that things have changed. For one, Powell’s had to abstain from his gym routine.
“Everything’s so much quieter,” he said. “You see people wearing gloves, you see some people wearing masks … It’s funny how you see a friend, you used to go over and shake their hand. Now you don’t, you say hello from a distance.
“It’s so much unknown right now. It’d be nice to get back to normal — that’s probably how everybody feels.”
Many who work in restaurants and other food service sectors have been forced to adapt to a new normal as the shutdown nearly halted businesses that relied on foot traffic.
As she has done for nearly a dozen years, Michelle Kaiser has been serving Peegeo’s patrons.
Instead of at a table or across the bar, a vehicle is Kaiser’s new method of delivering food to loyal customers of the 37-year-old eatery on High Lake Road.
Normally a waitress or bartender, Kaiser has jumped from a fill-in to a full-time role behind the wheel bringing meals to the masses after eat-in dining was suspended.
“I’ve been keeping busy with deliveries,” Kaiser said. “Some days are better than others. Some days it’s only four.”
Last weekend Kaiser made 11 deliveries during one of her shifts.
“That’s not too bad for coming in at 4:30 and closing at 9,” Kaiser said. “That’s enough to keep you busy.”
Kaiser tries to keep herself safe and busy. She delivers items with gloves on, especially when she handles cash, sanitizes and then puts new gloves on.
“Hopefully people calling have not been sick,” she said. “You tend to worry about that a little bit.
“I keep a bottle of hand sanitizer with me in the car to help with the spread of germs.”
General Manager George VanKersen, the former owner of Peegeo’s, said safety is a priority inside and outside the restaurant. He said a 30-minute timer inside the eatery means it’s time to clean and disinfect.
“We’re trying to be as careful as we can,” VanKersen said. “We’re on a regime of sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.”
Pizza and wings are the main menu items for delivery.
Kaiser said she’s seeing a lot of familiar faces delivering and those regulars tend to tip a little better. Kaiser added most people have tipped well knowing it’s been a little tougher to make ends meet.
“For the most part people have been pretty nice,” she said. “I’ve seen some of the same people. One guy I delivered to two days in a row.”
Since the coronavirus outbreak, VanKersen said delivery is off about 50 percent. Thankfully take-out has doubled during that time. And it could be anything on the restaurant’s extensive menu.
“It’s definitely picked up considerably,” he said. “And they’re not just taking out pizza. We’re selling steaks and ribs.
“I almost took ribs off the menu because I figured they wouldn’t sell well and we’re selling out almost every night. They want to eat it all.”
In many states, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and banks have remained open only to those who are deemed essential to the basic needs of life due to growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Kaitlyn Watson, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy, is one of them.
Watson served a concrete mixer during her Wednesday evening shift at Culver’s.
That was the part that was normal.
She’s essential to others beyond her workplace — and she sees it.
“It’s definitely powerful seeing the look on people’s faces when they come through, even if it’s giving them custard,” Watson said. “They’re happy and they’re appreciative of it. This is a way for people to get out of the house and enjoy something.”
Watson, who has exchanged normal school activities for work, also received a surprise last week during her shift at the drive through window.
GT Academy secondary principal Michelle Floering typically surprises the school’s valedictorian winner in-person by pulling them out of class. A governor’s order that closed schools until at least April 13, made her typical routine impossible for breaking the news to Watson that she was selected as the school’s 2020 valedictorian.
Floering initially called Watson’s mom Wednesday afternoon to try to organize a surprise over a FaceTime call. But Watson was at work, so Floering changed her plans.
“When she said that I was like that’s perfect, I am going to Culver’s,” Floering said. “I grabbed my coat, I grabbed my son and I asked if he would come with me and we could shoot a video for her to have.”
The video her son took in the passenger seat went to Watson to look back on and remember. In return, he earned the mixer and internet fame with the video grabbed national attention last week.
“I had no idea why she was there,” Watson said. “I thought she just wanted to say ‘Hi’ to me, but it turns out that she wanted to let me know I was valedictorian. It’s super exciting, I had no idea it was coming.”
Watson is both the varsity volleyball and track captain for the Mustangs, president of med club, and a member of National Honors Society Member and Key Club.
As the status of the track season remains in limbo, Watson is encouraging others on her team to train together, even if they aren’t able to do so face to face. She sends Snapchats to her friends of her out running to show that they can be doing the same.
Watson is set to attend Northern Michigan University in the fall on a full scholarship.
But in the meantime, like many other essential workers, she continues working shifts to ensure critical services are available for her community.
