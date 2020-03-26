ELK RAPIDS — The president of a Lake Michigan shoreline village wants seasonal residents to stay away.
Elk Rapids Village President James Janisse said he is asking seasonal residents to delay their return up north. The move follows similar statements by the mayors of both Traverse City and Petoskey.
Janisse asked seasonal residents to shelter in place for the duration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home executive order that expires in mid-April.
“Each year we anticipate the return of our snow-birds with great appreciation, whether they are returning from down-state or out-of-state,” Janisse said in a released statement. “It is with mixed feelings and heavy heart, therefore, that I strongly encourage people to stay where they are. Our demographics are such that we have a very vulnerable population currently residing here."
Janisse reminded the public how it is important to remember non-essential travel is banned, as are non-essential business operations.
The village president said those who may consider renting a dwelling in Elk Rapids to a visitor should be aware that both the visitor and proprietor would be in violation of the order. Neighbors should also be aware, he said.
