ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders re-upped their effort to press for mask wearing in public spaces amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a second vote on the issue this week.
Elk Rapids Village Council on Monday unanimously voted in favor of a resolution encouraging masks to be worn in all enclosed spaces open to the public in the village. The measure calls for the practice to continue “for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues within the United States and the State of Michigan.”
This was the second such resolution village leaders considered this year. The first was approved in July and was written to function simultaneously to state executive orders for mask wearing.
Village Manager Bill Cooper explained that since the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to extend her executive orders without legislative approval, local officials decided to instead connect the village’s latest resolution to the pandemic status, rather than a government policy.
Trustee Trisha Perlman said she believed it was wise to disconnect the measure from executive orders.
The council quickly approved the resolution without additional discussion.
Village President Jim Janisse later said local officials support not just mask wearing, but also physical distancing and proper sanitation and hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s about public health, not politics, he said.
“I think keeping safety in our community is really important,” Janisse said. “There’s a push to keep that at the forefront because our community has a large vulnerable population.”
The resolution states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces open to the public, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agrees with that recommendation.
The governor addressed the same issue this week.
“It’s actually time to double-down on wearing your mask and safe physical distancing,” Whitmer said during a press conference.
On Thursday, the governor announced her hope that the state Legislature would consider a mask law, calling on GOP lawmakers to look at the dramatic case spikes across Michigan and act to encourage Michiganders to help slow the spread of the contagious disease. She said this should be a bipartisan issue.
“I’d love to see us codify a mask order,” Whitmer said. “We’ve got to get the politics out of the simple act of masking up.”