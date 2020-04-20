LANSING — Michigan voters interested in serving on the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission now have an additional option when ready to have their application notarized.
In November 2018, more than 61 percent of the electorate voted to approve Proposal 18-2, a ballot measure amending the state constitution to create the ICRC to draw political districts beginning after the 2020 census. The first election to utilize the new maps would be in 2022.
Notarization — without which an application is considered incomplete — now can be done electronically, the State Department announced April 14. The ICRC application period opened Oct. 24 and runs through June 1.
“We’ve made it so you can fill out your application online, can make an appointment with an e-notary for free and then email in the notarized application,” State Department Director of Communications Jake Rollow said. “So you can do it all without leaving your house.”
The change was made with respect to closures related to the coronavirus pandemic and extension of the governor’s stay-at-home order, Rollow said.
The State Department has received 6,137 applications as of April 10, Rollow said. More than 4,300 of those have been processed, he said.
From the counties the State Department is classifying as northern lower Michigan, a total of 332 applications have been processed. That includes 74 from Grand Traverse County, 15 from Antrim County, 21 from Benzie County, eight from Kalkaska County and 13 from Leelanau County.
The majority of applications are from the southern part of the state — Oakland County alone has 765 processed applications and Wayne County has 508.
A two-page info-graphic released April 13 by the State Department shows 50 percent of processed applicants are reporting their political affiliations as unaffiliated, 35 percent affiliate with the Democratic Party and 15 percent with the Republican Party.
Applications are reviewed for completion in the order they arrived and the number of GOP-affiliated applications has gone up since the department mailed out 250,000 invitations to apply for the ICRC, Rollow said.
“I think, among the Democrats in this state especially, there was a lot of energy in supporting Prop 2,” said Chris Cracchiolo, Grand Traverse Democratic Party chairperson. “When it became first available to volunteer for this commission, I’m guessing because of that energy, it created more applications.”
Former Grand Traverse County Republican Party Executive Committee Chair John Roth also said Democrats appear to be more motivated to be part of the ICRC. Hopefully the number of GOP-affiliated applicants will continue to go up, he said.
Roth is planning to run for the Michigan House of Representatives’ 104th District.
The ICRC will consist of 13 randomly selected members — four who affiliate with the Democratic Party, four who affiliate with the Republican Party and five not affiliated with either major political party.
Legislative districts historically have been drawn by the party in power in Lansing following each decennial census to reflect population changes. Republicans were in charge of the 2001 and 2011 maps.
All registered Michigan voters are eligible to serve on the ICRC, excepting people and family members of people who currently, or in the past six years, have had certain political or partisan associations.
The exclusions are the basis of two lawsuits filed last year — the first by 15 Republicans and the second by the Michigan Republican Party — claiming violations of the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech, association and right to petition and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
“What’s it matter if they’ve been involved with any kind of elections in the past?” Roth said. “My family can’t be involved being on the commission because I’ve been involved with politics for a long time.
“I think that’s really kind of upsetting that both Democrats and Republicans can’t sit,” he said.
Roth said he has no problem with fair redistricting, but is concerned about not having anyone on the ICRC with experience doing so.
There will be a training and education session to prepare commissioners for their work once selection is complete, according to the State Department website.
The exclusions are fair insofar that they apply to both Democrats and Republicans, Cracchiolo said. He added that, when it comes to the exclusions as a whole, he would understand a case either way.
“I would tend to support the original wording of the proposition,” Cracchiolo said.
Both Cracchiolo and Roth are ineligible to serve on the ICRC because of their positions.
The two lawsuits — which were consolidated and are pending in U.S. District Court — ask the court to invalidate Proposal 18-2 and prevent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is listed in her official capacity as the defendant in the cases, from moving forward with the ICRC.
U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff on Nov. 25 refused to halt the ICRC’s implementation. Plaintiffs appealed Neff’s decision the next day. On Wednesday, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Karen Nelson Moore, Ronald Lee Gilman and Chad A. Readler unanimously upheld Neff’s decision.
Neff was appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican, Moore and Gilman by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Readler by President Donald Trump, a Republican.
