TRAVERSE CITY — State health officials reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases across northern Michigan on Thursday, while local authorities issued a public health alert to warn against large gatherings during the coming holiday weekend.
State numbers reported four new coronavirus cases in Grand Traverse County on Thursday, but local health officials confirmed only two additional cases since the day prior. Thursday also brought two new cases in Leelanau County and single new cases in Alpena, Antrim, Otsego and Wexford counties.
It was the fourth consecutive day of case increases across the 17-county region this week, leading into the holiday weekend.
There are now 570 confirmed cases across northern Lower Michigan since the pandemic began, along with 45 reported deaths.
"We are urging the public to take important safety precautions over the Fourth of July weekend," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six local counties.
She said many of the cases discovered across the area in June involved asymptomatic patients who had traveled. The associated spike in contacts discovered through case investigations indicates people are interacting with each other more and more, Peacock said.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced that among its six new cases this week were: A symptomatic woman in her 20s with no known exposure; two symptomatic women in their 30s who were exposed to another positive case; a symptomatic man in his 20s exposed to another known case; a symptomatic man in his 60s with contact with known positive cases and domestic travel; and, an asymptomatic man in his 80s.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department on Thursday announced two possible COVID-19 exposure sites: The Bluebird Restaurant in Leland from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 26, and Allegiant flight No. 516 out of Cherry Capital Airport to Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday.
The Chippewa County Health Department announced that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Cherry Capital Airport from St. Petersburg, Florida, on Allegiant flight No. 994, also on Wednesday.
The GTCHD also announced that Kilkenny's Irish Public House has for the second time been named a possible COVID-19 exposure site, this time from 9:30 to 10 p.m. June 26.
The first time Kilkenny's was tagged was June 19-20 when a group of tourists went wine tasting on Old Mission Peninsula and bar hopping around Traverse City before several participants tested positive.
People in all those places are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of the pandemic disease that has infected 64,675 and killed nearly 6,000 Michigan residents.
Meanwhile, those requiring inpatient care at Munson Healtcare facilities are also on the rise. There are nine patients currently hospitalized, four in Traverse City, three in Grayling and two in Cadillac, Munson records show.
“While our hospitals are not overwhelmed, the rising numbers are cause for concern and a reminder that each of us needs to wear a mask, wash hands, avoid large crowds and continue to practice social distancing over the holiday weekend," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson's medical officer.
Peacock said area residents may even consider canceling holiday plans to avoid groups of people and the resulting increased risk of COVID-19 infection. That would be especially important for high-risk people, she said, such as those with compromised immune systems.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for 10 area counties, said that if people do attend gatherings, they should maintain a six-foot distance from others. They also should stay outdoors as much as possible, wear a mask, bring their own food and beverages, and wash their hands — especially before eating or drinking, he said.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported Thursday that there have been 10.8 million cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 518,000 reported deaths. Among those, the health organization reported 2.7 million cases have been in the United States, along with more than 128,500 deaths.
