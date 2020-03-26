TRAVERSE CITY — In a time of crisis, one Traverse City company is doing what it does best.
As the national need for medical supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a major problem, secondary concerns will follow. So eFulfillment is trying to get in front of a potential solution.
eFulfillment Service is offering free storage to any producers of medical supplies in response to the global pandemic as long as the company has space available.
"It's a combination of the right thing to do and something we have a skill set in," said eFulfillment Executive Vice President Jordan Lindberg.
eFulfillment Service has storage space and knows how to use it.
The company has about 270,000 square feet of storage at three buildings in the region. The company has 200,000 square feet at its main building on Airport Access Road, 60,000 in a Barlow Street facility and another 10,000 in Grawn.
"We have 10,000 empty square feet in Grawn ready and waiting," Marketing Manager Rachel North said.
Between its three facilities, Lindberg said eFulfullment has nearly 3.3 million items in inventory. He said the company handles about 85,000 different stock keeping units (SKUs).
eFulfillment employs 120 people most of the year. That number swells to nearly 200 starting the week before Thanksgiving though the Christmas holidays.
Beyond the space, Lindberg said the company has developed a high level of efficiency over the last 20 years.
"Logistics is always partially a storage thing," he said. "But it's also being able to load and unload trucks, break down pallets and get things in and out."
John Lindberg, Jordan's father as well as the founder and president of eFulfillment Service, echoed those comments in a release on Thursday.
"Medical facilities everywhere are struggling to get what they need to fight the coronavirus, and shortly, manufacturing will respond with ramped up production," John Lindberg said in the release.
"That new inventory will need to be quickly and efficiently shipped to the places that need it. And eFulfillment Service is well prepared with the processes, equipment, trained work force and available space to provide those order fulfillment services."
In the same release, Chief Operating Officer Steve Bulger said the company "can be mobilized for any manufacturer providing medical equipment, and especially personal protective equipment. We will waive our comprehensive client service fees and our inventory storage fees for a qualified manufacturer of medical supplies while the pandemic continues."
Jordan Lindberg said that, while the company's decision is a quick response to a growing need, it is just an initial one.
"I think you're going to see an explosion of this, frankly," he said.
Jordan Lindberg said more hospitals may turn to off-site medical equipment storage as a permanent measure.
Medical manufacturers interested in eFulfillment can send an email to Medical@eFulfillmentService.com or call Sales Manager Brett Driver at (866) 922-6783 for details and procedures for sending inventory.
"We wanted to put the option out there and make people aware of it," Jordan Lindberg said.
